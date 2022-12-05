Vanilla Apple iPhone 15 Could Get Dynamic Island, 48MP Camera: What Else To Expect? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Even though the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series of smartphones is around 10 months away, there has been a barrage of leaks and rumors surrounding the devices. According to a tweet, Japanese Investment house, Nomura, expects the next generation 2023 Apple iPhones to boast similar specifications, be it the standard or the Pro models.

The tweet further states that the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could finally drop the dreadful notch design in favor of Dynamic Island. Also, the standard models might be equipped with a larger 48MP primary camera sensor ditching the old 12MP sensor.

Bridging The Gap Between Pro And Vanilla Variants

For the unversed, Apple released its iPhone 14 series in 2022, and its step-motherly treatment toward the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus was evident as it reserved the new pill-shaped Dynamic Island, the new Apple A16 Bionic chipset, and the new 48MP camera sensor only for the Pro models. It received a lot of flak due to such a strategy causing a weak demand for the standard models. However, that could change with the new iPhone 15 as Apple might look to bridge the gap between the models in terms of features.

If this report holds true, we can finally see some of the features of the Pro models trickling down to the standard models. That said, differences in the processor and display of the standard and Pro models are expected to continue with the iPhone 15 series. The standard models might get the Apple A16 Bionic and the iPhone 15 Pro models may get the new Apple A17 Bionic. The ProMotion 120Hz display also could be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro models. However, these are just rumors and it is advisable to take them with a grain of salt.

What We Know About The iPhone 15 Series So Far

Leakster, ShrimpApplePro, claims that the iPhone 15 will ditch the flat rear panel and will adopt a rounded back design. The steel frame on the Pro models might be replaced by a more premium titanium material. This might also help in reducing the weight of the devices. However, the leaker has ruled out the possibility of a curved display and expects the display to remain flat.

After being pressurized by the European Union, Apple's 15 series will be the first iPhones to offer a USB Type-C port for charging and connectivity, bidding adieu to its proprietary Lightning Connector. However, Ming-Chi Kuo reports that only the Pro models will get the faster USB Type-C 3.2 port, while the others might make do with a USB Type-C 3.0 port.

Other rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will be devoid of any physical buttons and will come with solid-state volume buttons. They could get an Apple A17 Bionic based on a 3nm fabrication process, an 8K video recording option, and a periscope camera. Also, expect an improved battery life and faster-charging solutions.

Best Mobiles in India