Xiaomi 13,13 Pro Full Specs Revealed: Can They Be The Best Flagship Smartphones? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Xiaomi will be announcing its flagship Xiaomi 13 series on December 1 2022, in China. But just a day ahead of its launch, a new leak has emerged revealing the entire spec sheet of the Xiaomi 13 devices. The Xiaomi 13 series will comprise the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro initially. Let's dive into their specifications to know whether they can take the crown of the best flagship devices.

Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro: Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro devices are confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, mobile processor. Xiaomi's founder and CEO, Lei Jun, even calls the Xiaomi 13 the "Performance King". To support the processor, it could be equipped with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 type internal storage. The smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench where it surpassed the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the multi-score test. Whether it really delivers that kind of performance in real life, remains to be seen.

As per the new leak, the vanilla Xiaomi 13 will be a compact device with a flat type 6.36-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED with Full HD+ screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The bigger Xiaomi 13 Pro device will sport a 6.73-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED, possibly a curved type, with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1920Hz PWM dimming.

The new Samsung E6 AMOLED is touted to offer over 1800 nits of brightness. The leak suggests that the Xiaomi 13 devices will come with 1900nits of peak brightness, which is just a shade lower than the iPhone 14 Pro's 2000nits maximum brightness.

Talking about the cameras, the Xiaomi 13 could boast a 50MP Sony IMX800 primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to get a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultrawide snapper, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto shooter.

The smartphones could pack in features such as an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, NFC, stereo speakers, WiFi 6E, an IR blaster, X-axis linear vibration motor, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Xiaomi 13 is said to pack in a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 67W fast charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro might be backed by a bigger 4,820mAh battery pack with 120W fast charging. Both models will be equipped with Surge G1 charging protection chip and 50W wireless charging support.

According to the leaked info, the Xiaomi 13 could come with 7.98 thickness and a weight of 189 grams. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could measure 8.38mm in thickness (8.7mm leather back) with a weight of 229 grams (leather back - 210 grams). They are expected to be offered in Distant Mountain Blue (leather), Wilderness Green, Ceramic Black, and Ceramic White colorways.

Can The Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Be The Best Flagship Smartphones?

The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro do come with the best mobile processor available in the market. The all 50MP camera sensor setup on the Xiaomi 13 Pro seems exciting. The devices will boast premium glass and metal sandwich design. However, they will have to contend with other upcoming smartphones such as the OnePlus 11 Pro, iQOO 11 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which are also rumored to be powered by the same processor.

Best Mobiles in India