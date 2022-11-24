iQOO 11 Pro Spotted On Geekbench Ahead Of December 2 Release: Powerful Than iQOO 10 Pro? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Vivo's gaming-centric sub-brand, iQOO, has confirmed that it will unveil the new iQOO 11 series in China on December 2, 2022. But, ahead of the launch the top variant in the series, the iQOO 11 Pro, has visited the Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing its performance figures and also some key aspects about the device.

iQOO 11 Pro: Geekbench Results

As per a report, the iQOO 11 Pro Indian variant was recently spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website revealing its model number, I2212. Now, this prototype has been spotted on the Geekbench website, suggesting the Indian launch is also on the cards.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor. It is seen running the prime core at 3.19GHz, followed by the four mid-cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and the three efficiency cores running at 2.02GHz. The iQOO 11 Pro is equipped with 16GB of RAM.

The smartphone managed to score 1466 points in the single-core test and 4686 points in the multi-core test. In comparison, the iQOO 10 Pro with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 scores around 1300 points in single-core and around 4300 points in the multi-core test. Suffice to say, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 brings improvements in the CPU department over its predecessor.

iQOO 11 Pro: Features (Expected)

Going by the teaser images, the iQOO 11 Pro follows a familiar design language with a large squarish camera island at the back. It can be seen sporting the BMW M-Sport livery, which has been a hallmark of the iQOO brand.

The iQOO 11 Pro is rumored to sport a curved Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a 2K display resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, built on the TSMC's 4nm fabrication process. The device is expected to pack in 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 type storage.

As per rumors, the iQOO 11 Pro could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, and a 14.6MP telephoto snapper. Selfies and video calling duties could be handled by the 16MP camera at the front.

The iQOO 11 Pro will go official in China on December 2, 2022, and will be released subsequently in other global markets. Expect the device to reach the shores of India by January 2023.

