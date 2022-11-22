OnePlus Ace 2 Specifications Leaked: 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

The specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Android smartphone have surfaced online. The mobile phone is expected to launch early next year. OnePlus could announce the successor to the OnePlus Ace Android phone soon. Let's look at the alleged specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2, which could rival some of the premium Android smartphones tipped to launch in the coming months.

OnePlus Ace 2 Leaked Specifications And Features

The OnePlus Ace series was launched earlier this year. With this series, OnePlus is trying to make its way into a market segment between mid-range and premium Android smartphones. If the leaked specifications are accurate, the OnePlus Ace 2 matches the company's agenda.

OnePlus Ace 2



- 6.7" 1.5K 120Hz Fluid AMOLED

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

- 8/12/16GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Rear Cam: 50MP (IMX890) + 8MP (UW) + 2MP

- Front Cam: 16MP

- Android 13, ColorOS

- 5,000mAh battery, 100W charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) November 21, 2022

According to the tweet, the OnePlus Ace 2 features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Android smartphone would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

If the tweet is to be believed, the OnePlus Ace 2 will be launched with 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In other words, the entry-level OnePlus Ace 2 would have 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the top-end variant would have 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The leaked specifications indicate the OnePlus Ace could feature a triple rear camera setup, which would include a new camera sensor. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There could be a 16MP camera on the front for selfies, video-calling and face unlock.

The OnePlus Ace 2 would pack a 5,000mAh battery which would support 100w fast charging. While this may seem fast, it is a slight downgrade from its predecessor, which supported 150w fast charging.

OnePlus Ace 2 Expected Price And Competition

The OnePlus Ace launched in April this year at ¥2,499 (approx. ₹29,000). The first smartphone in the OnePlus Ace series packed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. If the OnePlus Ace 2 has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it would cost a little more than its predecessor. Additionally, the 16GB variant would be priced way higher than the 8GB model.

It is possible OnePlus may launch the Ace 2 as the OnePlus 11R 5G in India. Some rumors claim the device could officially arrive in April 2023. There are several Android smartphones with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that will compete with the OnePlus 11R 5G.

