Motorola Moto X40 Launch Confirmed: IP68 Protection, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Tipped News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Motorola has confirmed the launch of its upcoming Android smartphone, the Motorola Moto X40. It will be Motorola's first device powered by the recently announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. A senior executive from Lenovo's Mobile Division offered some more details about the smartphone from Motorola. Let's look at the specifications, features, design, and expected competition of the Motorola Moto X40.

Motorola Moto X40 To Launch In December

Qualcomm recently announced its latest flagship SoC (System on a Chip), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and several companies are now announcing their smartphones with the latest and greatest chipset. The Vivo X90 Pro+ may be the first smartphone with the latest processor. However, smartphones from Xiaomi, iQOO, and Motorola with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will arrive soon.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo's Mobile Division revealed that the Moto X40 would debut in December 2022. A rough translation of the announcement reads:

"The moto X40 this time supports IP68 waterproofing. We would like to call it the SUV in the mobile phone. December, get ready to go!"

The Motorola smartphone will have IP68 certification, which means the Moto X40 should stay immune to immersion in fresh water up to a maximum depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. Moreover, the Android smartphone is supposed to have adequate protection against dust without needing additional protective cases or covers.

Moto X40 Rumored Specifications And Competition

Although Jin hasn't revealed details about the Moto X40, previous leaks have hinted at several key specifications of the flagship phone from Motorola.

The Motorola Moto X40 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080 × 2400 resolution. The 10-bit color, Full HD+ display with curved edges on all four sides would house an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The upcoming flagship Motorola smartphone is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup consisting of 50MP + 50MP + 12MP sensors with support for up to 4x optical zoom. There could be a 60MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Besides the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the Moto X40 may pack as much as 18GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device should run MY UI 5.0-based Android 13 OS. The Moto X40 could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 68W fast charging.

Looking at the leaked specifications, it appears Motorola is packing a lot of premium hardware within the Moto X40. However, as with all rumors, it is possible the exact specifications could be different. As the device will launch in the next few weeks, the price and detailed specifications will be known shortly.

Hence, it would be wise to wait for a few days before comparing the Motorola Moto X40 to the Xiaomi 13 series, the iQOO 11, the Vivo X90 Pro+, and other smartphones packing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

