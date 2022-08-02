iQOO 9T 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India; Price, Features In India

Should You Buy iQOO 9T 5G?

The iQOO 9T 5G is a powerful phone with game-centric features. The 120W FlashCharge and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor are some powerful specs to check out. Moreover, the dedicated gaming features like liquid vapor cooling chambers, HDR10+, and MEMC support make it even better for gamers.

What's more, the iQOO 9T 5G is even cheaper than the iQOO 9 Pro. To recall, the iQOO 9 Pro is even more powerful with its 2K display, better cameras, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and so on. However, the iQOO 9T 5G is more performance-oriented and gives what a gamer would need.

Presently, the iQOO 9T 5G is also one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 smartphones in India. The new iQOO phone will compete with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series, the OnePlus 10 series, and so on. So, if you're looking for a gaming phone for this budget, the iQOO 9T 5G makes a good deal in India.