iQOO 9T Features Leaked; E5 AMOLED Display, V1+ Chipset, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

iQOO 10 series has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. Ahead of the launch, we have fresh leaks about a new iQOO smartphone. The alleged iQOO 9T is tipped to launch in India in the coming weeks. A new leak has revealed the display and key specifications of the upcoming iQOO 9T.

iQOO 9T Display, Specs Leaked

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to share the leaked details about the upcoming iQOO 9T. The tipster claims the new iQOO smartphone will flaunt a segment-first Samsung E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The size is said to be 6.78-inch with a punch-hole cutout.

But the major upgrades are reserved under the hood. The upcoming iQOO 9T is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip, which will likely include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of in-built storage. Additionally, the tipster also states the iQOO 9T will get a dedicated V1+ chip.

Apparently, the V1+ chip will boost the overall performance of the new iQOO 9T. Apart from these details, the tipster has also revealed the camera details of the upcoming iQOO smartphone. Previous rumors claim the new phone will include a triple-camera setup. Now, it's rumored to include a 50MP GN5 main camera with real-time extreme night vision.

More importantly, the upcoming iQOO 9T is said to include 120W fast charging support. The new phone was also spotted with a 4,500 mAh battery but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

iQOO 9T Launch In India: What To Expect?

Presently, the iQOO 9T launch date in India hasn't been announced or even teased. But looking at the leaks and rumors, we expect the new iQOO phone to launch later this month. It might also sync the launch and sale date with the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. However, these are mere speculations at the moment.

In related news, the brand is also gearing up to launch the iQOO 10 series on July 19 in China. These are tipped to be powerful smartphones with the latest upgrades. The new iQOO 10 series will likely arrive in India in the coming months.

