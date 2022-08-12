Lava Agni 5G Gets Post-Release Cosmetic Update

By

Advertisement

The Lava Agni 5G is the only "5G" capable smartphone from an Indian smartphone brand. The device was launched back in 2019 with an emphasis on 5G capability and processing power. The company has now announced a new update to the Lava Agni 5G, trying to make it relevant for the year 2022.

The Lava Agni 5G can now be personalized for free of cost. Users can now get their name engraved on the back of Lava Agni 5G and via the LAVA E-Store. To do the same, users have to visit the official website (https://www.lavamobiles.com/) and then generate a coupon to get their name engraved on the Lava Agni 5G.

Not just that, users can also download the reference image of how the name will look on the back of the Lava Agni 5G smartphone. Do note that, this is only applicable for those, who will buy the Lava Agni 5G starting today as the name will be etched on the back of the device during the manufacturing process.

As of now, there is only one font option with a fixed font size, and Lava only allows names with a maximum of eight characters. If you are someone with a long name, then you can only engrave a part of your name.

This is how your name will look on the back of the Lava Agni 5G  

Is Lava Agni 5G Worth The Money?

Yes, the Lava Agni is definitely one of the affordable 5G smartphones that you can buy in India. The device is priced competitively and packs an interesting choice of hardware, including a capable Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, a 6.74-inch FHD+ resolution display, and a large 5,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities.

The base model of the Lava Agni 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 17,999. Besides, the device also offers a 64MP quad-camera setup and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. However, the phone does ship with dated Android 11 OS, which is the major drawback of the Lava Agni 5G.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

OnePlus 10T's Latest Ad Puts A Lot Of Emphasis On Google/Android

Lava Blaze Launched In India For Rs. 8,699: 5000mAh Battery, 13MP Camera And More

Vivo Has Launched New Smartphone With Dimensity 810 SoC

Lava Blaze Pre-Orders To Debut On July 7 In India: Should You Book?

Vivo X Fold S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 Tipped: New Upgrades To Check Out

Lava Blaze 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, Glass Back Leaked; To Cost Under Rs. 10,000

Reliance Digital Independence Day Sale: Discounts Offers On Best Budget, Mid-rage, Premium Smartphones

Lava's Upcoming Budget Phone To Feature Glass Back; Tipped To Come Under Rs. 10,000

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Is Brand's First Watch To Offer Temperature Tracking; Price & Specs

Lava Z3 With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India For Rs. 8,499

How To Check Live Train Running Status & PNR Status On Paytm

Lava X2 Unveiled; Android 11, 5000mAH Battery And More
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Lava news smartphones
Published On August 12, 2022
Read more...