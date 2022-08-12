Lava Agni 5G Gets Post-Release Cosmetic Update

The Lava Agni 5G is the only "5G" capable smartphone from an Indian smartphone brand. The device was launched back in 2019 with an emphasis on 5G capability and processing power. The company has now announced a new update to the Lava Agni 5G, trying to make it relevant for the year 2022.

The Lava Agni 5G can now be personalized for free of cost. Users can now get their name engraved on the back of Lava Agni 5G and via the LAVA E-Store. To do the same, users have to visit the official website (https://www.lavamobiles.com/) and then generate a coupon to get their name engraved on the Lava Agni 5G.

Not just that, users can also download the reference image of how the name will look on the back of the Lava Agni 5G smartphone. Do note that, this is only applicable for those, who will buy the Lava Agni 5G starting today as the name will be etched on the back of the device during the manufacturing process.

As of now, there is only one font option with a fixed font size, and Lava only allows names with a maximum of eight characters. If you are someone with a long name, then you can only engrave a part of your name.