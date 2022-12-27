Lava X3 Budget Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Specifications, Price

Lava, an Indian smartphone brand, launched its new Lava X3 smartphone last week in India. It is a successor to the Lava X2 device, which was launched in early 2022. The smartphone is now available for sale for the first time in the country and can be purchased via Amazon India. The Lava X3 is a budget smartphone and packs in a 6.53-inch display, dual rear cameras, a quad-core chipset, a fingerprint scanner, and a USB Type-C port, among other features.

Lava X3: Price, Availability

Lava is targeting the budget smartphone category with its new Lava X3. The smartphone will go head to head with its Chinese competitors such as the Redmi A1+, Realme C30, and likes. The Lava X3 is priced competitively at ₹6,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version. It comes in Arctic Blue, Luster Blue, and Charcoal Black colors. It is currently available to purchase via Amazon and will go on sale in the offline market soon.

Lava X3: Features, Specifications

The Lava X3 is made out of polycarbonate but gets a metallic finish. At the rear, it comes with an oval-shaped camera bump with a vertical camera arrangement. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, but the camera island design makes it look like a quad-camera setup. Flanking the camera island, it gets a physical fingerprint sensor, which is very 2018-ish. A side-mounted fingerprint would have made the rear look much cleaner and also improved the functionality.

At the front, the Lava X3 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. There's a waterdrop notch on the top of the display and thick bezels surrounding the screen, which is expected in this price range. The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, built on the 12nm fabrication process. The Redmi A1+, the Lava X3's main rival, also employs the same Helio A22 processor. Furthermore, the smartphone is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can expand the memory further via the microSD card slot.

On the optics front, the Lava X3 gets a dual rear camera setup featuring an 8MP primary sensor, supported by a secondary VGA camera and an LED flash. Selfies are handled by the 5MP front-facing camera sensor. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP front-facing shooter.

Some notable features of the device include 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is powered by a 4000mAh battery pack coupled with 10W charging support. The Lava X3 runs on Android 12 Go edition out-of-the-box.