Infinix Zero 20 vs Moto G72: Battle Of The Helio G99 Powered Smartphones Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

The Infinix Zero 20 is the latest entrant in the mid-range category of smartphones in India. It is touted as a selfie monster owing to its 60MP selfie camera and offers a premium metal construction, a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, a large display, and triple rear cameras, among other features. But how does it stack up against the old timer, Motorola Moto G72, which is also powered by the same MediaTek Helio G99 chipset? Let's pit them against each other to know their differences.

Infinix Zero 20 vs Moto G72: Design

The Infinix Zero 20 flaunts a premium metal frame and a polycarbonate back panel. The back panel is flat with a matte-finish treatment to reduce fingerprints and smudges. It gets a squarish camera island that houses the triple-rear cameras.

In comparison, the Moto G72 is made entirely out of polycarbonate. It gets a slightly curved back panel, which might provide better ergonomics. The camera island on this one is also squarish but is slightly smaller than the one on the Zero 20. The Moto G72 trumps the Zero 20 on the front design as it gets a punch-hole camera cutout as opposed to the teardrop notch of the Zero 20.



Infinix Zero 20 vs Moto G72: Display

The Infinix Zero 20 sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Moto G72 gets a slightly smaller 6.55-inch P-OLED display but it is a 10-bit panel and supports HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, considering the punch-hole selfie cutout, the Moto G72 wins the display round.

Infinix Zero 20 vs Moto G72: Performance

The Infinix Zero 20 and the Moto G72 are powered by the popular MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It doesn't support 5G connectivity but delivers a good gaming performance on a budget. You can enjoy 40fps gaming in titles such as BGMI/PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile. The Infinix Zero 20 also gets a functional gyroscope, which many gamers look for in a smartphone. As both smartphones share the same chipset, there's nothing to tell them apart.

Infinix Zero 20 vs Moto G72: Cameras

The Infinix Zero 20 comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth camera. In comparison, the Moto G72 also gets a 108MP primary sensor but gets a lower resolution 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro snapper. In the selfie camera department, the Zero 20 annihilates the Moto G72 with its 60MP sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and dual LED flash. The Moto G72 gets a 16MP front-facing sensor for selfies and video calls.

Infinix Zero 20 vs Moto G72: Battery

The Infinix Zero 20 is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The Moto G72 packs in a bigger 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Zero 20 has a smaller battery but a faster charging speed, whereas the Moto G72 gets a bigger battery but a slower charging speed in comparison.

Infinix Zero 20 vs Moto G72: Price, Conclusion

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone is priced at ₹15,999 in India, whereas the Moto G72 comes at a price of ₹14,999. For the extra ₹1000 bucks you get the 8GB RAM variant of the Zero 20 versus the 6GB RAM variant of the Moto G72. The Zero 20 also excels in the camera department. However, if you are a sucker for the hole-punch selfie camera cutout, then the obvious choice is the Moto G72.

Best Mobiles in India