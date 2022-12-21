Infinix Zero 20 With 60MP Selfie Camera Launched In India: Specifications, Price News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Infinix has finally introduced its Infinix Zero 20 smartphone alongside the Zero Ultra 5G in the Indian market. The Infinix Zero 20 is claimed to be the world's first smartphone with a 60MP selfie camera with an Optical Image Stabilization feature. Not just the selfie camera, it also packs in a powerful mid-range processor, a good set of rear cameras, a premium design, and an AMOLED display at an attractive price.

Infinix Zero 20: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero 20 is priced at ₹15,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant in India. It comes in Green Fantasy, Glitter Gold, and Space Grey colorways. The device will go on sale via Flipkart on December 28, 2022.

Infinix Zero 20: Specifications, Features

The Infinix Zero 20 boasts a premium metal frame and a thickness of just 7.98mm. It gets a flat rear panel, flat sides, and a squarish camera island that houses the triple rear camera sensor and the LED flash. The smartphone flaunts a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It misses out on an in-display fingerprint sensor and instead gets a side-mounted one.

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which supports 4G connectivity. This chipset also does duty in other mid-range smartphones such as the Poco M5, Tecno Pova 4, Infinix Note 12 Pro, Moto G72, and others. The Zero 20 is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Talking about its cameras, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth camera. For selfie addicts, it comes with a 60MP selfie snapper coupled with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and dual-LED flash.

Some noteworthy features of the Zero 20 include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G dual SIM, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Infinix Zero 20 is powered by a 4500mAh battery coupled with 45W fast charging support. It will run on XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

