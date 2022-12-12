Best Performance Smartphones Of 2022 Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

When we talk about performance-oriented smartphones, they usually command a premium over the upper midrange devices. You would argue that why is there a need to spend so much when you won't be gaming? However, not just gaming, a smartphone with a high-performance chipset can provide you with a fluid user experience while scrolling through pages, jumping through various apps, and faster app opening times.

Furthermore, the advanced image processing units in these chipsets provide an enhanced image/video output and also allow you to record 4K or 8K videos at higher frame rates compared to less powerful smartphones.

Talking about gaming, a chipset that can deliver a constant 60fps or more is extremely crucial, whether it's casual gaming or professional gaming. Not just that, it should also be able to sustain the performance during long gaming sessions. So, we have listed some of the best performance-oriented smartphones powered by Qualcomm's 2022 flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

1. Asus ROG Phone 6

The Asus ROG Phone 6 was the prototype device for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Suffice it to say, the chipset is perfectly optimized for the device. It is tuned to deliver outright performance and its inbuilt cooling system keeps the thermals in tab even after prolonged gaming sessions. The ROG Phone 6 comes with a large 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with 165Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, and HDR10+ support. Enhancing its entertainment aspect is its dual stereo speakers with two amplifiers.

Asus ROG Phones are not known for their photography prowess. So if you are looking for an all-rounder device, then steer clear of this one as it will offer you average camera performance at best. But if you wish to get into competitive gaming or game streaming, then this would be a perfect choice for you.

Price: ₹71,999

Buy on Vijay Sales

2. iQOO 9T

The iQOO 9T strikes a great balance between performance and features. It's an all-rounder device that you can use for gaming, everyday use, and also for photography. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, based on TSMC's 4nm fabrication process.

In terms of optics, it is equipped with a 50 MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide snapper. It is backed by a 4700mAh battery coupled with 120W fast-wired charging support.

Price: ₹49,999

Buy on Amazon

3. OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is very closely matched with the iQOO 9T in terms of display and performance. It flaunts a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset at its helm. However, it loses out in the camera department, as it gets a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro lens. It misses the telephoto sensor at this price point, which is a huge bummer.

The smartphone is powered by a 4800mAh battery under its hood coupled with 150W wired fast charging support.

Price: ₹49,999

Buy on Amazon

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Want a foldable smartphone with great performance? Then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Just like the aforementioned devices, the Fold4 is also equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The hardware along with Samsung's One UI offers a fluid overall experience. However, don't expect it to perform at the levels of the ROG Phone 6. Also, Samsung is known to tune the processors in its devices more toward efficiency than performance.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 could be an excellent device for entertainment as it gets a large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Furthermore, it comes with dual stereo speakers and an audio amplifier tuned by AKG. In terms of optics, it gets a 50 MP primary shooter with OIS, a 10 MP telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide snapper. The device is backed by a 4400mAh battery coupled with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Price: ₹1,54,998

Buy on Amazon

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

If you find the Galaxy Z Fold4 unwieldy, then you can go for the Samsung flip device, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. It sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 120Hz, HDR10+, and 1200 nits when unfolded. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

For photography, it packs in a 12MP primary sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. It's a compact device and thus gets a smaller 3700mAh battery coupled with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The Flip4 would be an apt choice if you're fond of "Beauty with brains".

Price: ₹89,999

Buy on Amazon

Best Mobiles in India