Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: A Showstopper With Noticeable Improvements

Specifications

Inner Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Outer Display: 1.9-inch Super AMOLED

CPU: Snapdragon 8+ Gen1

RAM: 8GB

Memory: up to 256GB

Cameras: 12MP + 12MP rear; 10MP front

Battery: 3,700 mAh with 25W fast charging

Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Fold 4 include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an improved hinge mechanism. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts from Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB + 12GB model. The high-end model with 256GB storage costs Rs. 94,999.

I've been using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 for a while now, exploring the hinge mechanism, dual displays, flagship performance, upgraded battery, and more. This detailed review will help determine if you should make the 'flip'.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Design Review: Unique And Compact

The design is the key element of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. When compared to the previous generations, this model is more compact. I loved that you can slip this phone in even the tiniest pockets of your jeans or bag, where a regular phone would stick out.

Since there aren't many foldable phones available yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a clear winner. When you flip it open in public, you automatically attract people's attention! And the design isn't just for show - the flip mode brings a lot of practicality.

For instance, the flip mode is perfect for video calls. Many apps are now optimized to cater to foldable phones, including the suite of Google apps like YouTube. You can watch the video on the top half of the display and read its description below. The flip mode can be used on other apps like WhatsApp too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Hinge Hindrances

This brings us to the hinge mechanism of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Samsung says the hinge has been revamped to make the experience better. Yet, I could feel the hinge being bothersome while running a few apps. While playing Candy Crush, for instance, the hinge would be more embossed and in the way of the game.

You can also feel the hinge while texting or scrolling through apps. This bothered me a little, but I got used to it after a while. As far as visibility is concerned, the hinge can be ignored completely. For instance, the hinge isn't visible while watching videos - which was one of my biggest concerns about the foldable phone.

Many believe the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the 'girly' foldable. This depends from person to person. The model reviewed here is the Bora Purple colorand the phone is available in neutral colors like Graphite. One can also choose from the Bespoke Edition, offering more options.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Display Review: Two Makes It Better

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features two displays and the outer display is a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel with 260 x 512 pixels resolution. When flipped open, you get a bigger display, offering a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with an FHD+ resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels.

Let me first talk about the smaller, secondary display. It's built to view notifications, switch off the alarm, see who's calling you, and more. While you can read a text message, you still can't reply right on the secondary display or comfortably answer calls, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung says the secondary display is enhanced now with more options, allowing users to control their Smart Things. It can also be customized with wallpapers, themes, photos, and more. What I loved best about the second display is its use to take selfies from the rear cameras, which I've explained later in this review.

When unfolded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a regular smartphone. The overall display experience with this phone has been commendable. The high refresh rate and the FHD+ screen make it a good surface to run all apps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Camera Review: Good Enough

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 packs a dual-camera setup at the rear with two 12MP lenses. There's also a 10MP selfie camera that can be accessed when flipped open. It comes with the usual camera features like OIS, autofocus, and so on. You can also shoot UHD 4K videos on this Flip phone, which makes it a good factor if you record a lot.

One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is its ability to take selfies with the rear cameras. The secondary display comes into the frame to help you focus and take better selfies. I used the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to take a few photos and videos, including pictures at night.

I felt the cameras are decent and good enough for routine use. In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a better triple-camera setup with a 50MP lens. In other words, the Flip phone is good for regular use, but not for someone who's looking for a camera-centric smartphone.

How To Use Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Rear Camera For Selfies?

Using the rear cameras for selfies is one of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Here's how you can do it:

Step 1: Make sure the phone is flipped closed and the rear cameras are facing you

Step 2: Turn on the small outer display by pressing the power button once

Step 3: Now double-press the power button to turn on the rear camera as the selfie sensor

Step 4: You can swipe across the display to choose photo or video mode. Tap on the screen, and the timer will automatically set to take the photo or video.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Performance Review: Benchmark Evaluation

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of default storage. There is no microSD card support, so you can't expand the storage manually. It offers dual-SIM support but you need a secondary eSIM.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 a true flagship. I ran a few benchmarks to determine its performance. Firstly, I ran the Geekbench benchmark test, and the foldable phone scored 940 points in the single-core test and 3150 in the multi-core test.

I also ran the 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme test on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to determine its GPU performance. The phone scored an overall of 2638 points with an average frame rate of 15.80. The benchmark scores beat premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra but not the S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Real-Life Performance Review: A True Flagship In Every Sense

I felt the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a true flagship without any lags or glitches. As my primary device, I used the flip phone for a wide range of activities like browsing, social media, streaming Netflix, casual gaming, video calling, and so on.

When it comes to gaming, I tried titles like Asphalt 9 - and found the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to offer a good experience. Since most of the controls are on the right and left sides, I didn't find the hinge hindering my gaming session. However, when I switched to casual games like Candy Crush, the feel of the hinge was more prominent.

Apart from this, the hinge didn't bother me much for my routine use. As mentioned earlier, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's hinge is hardly visible when you're watching something, and comes in quite handy for the flip mode. That said, I also faced mild heating issues with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, especially after a long video call or gaming session.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Battery Review: A Disappointment

While there was no trouble with the performance, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 battery was a huge letdown. Samsung has included a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 featured a 3,300 mAh battery. Despite the upgrade, the battery on the new flip phone is still a disappointment.

Understandably, Samsung had to switch to a small battery for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's form factor. However, the battery doesn't last a day on a single charge. Most times, I found the phone draining out by mid-day and requiring a refuel soon after.

Moreover, Samsung has offered 25W fast charging support, which is again a letdown. This would require more than an hour to fully charge the small battery. The box doesn't include a charging adapter either. All in all, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip phones still require a better battery or an optimized platform to conserve fuel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review Verdict: A Showstopper Smartphone

I loved using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as my primary device daily. The design is the key takeaway of the device, making heads turn when you flip it open. This is true with all foldable smartphones in the market, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. So, should you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4?

This would depend on your budget and needs. If you're looking for a flagship phone with a unique design, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 would make a good deal. But if you're looking for specific needs like gaming or cameras, it's best to look for other options.

Plus, this is an expensive smartphone, requiring at least Rs. 90,000. You must also be careful with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. While it's got a strong sturdy build, you can't risk it with too many drops or scratches. So, buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 only after considering all these factors.