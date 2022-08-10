Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Unveiled With Notable Improvements News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Yet another foldable smartphone that was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. This new smartphone is a clamshell foldable phone that comes with notable improvements to its design and performance. It features a slimmer hinge and a narrower gap, making it more compact and less prone to damage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 measures 17.1mm in thickness in the folded state and 6.9mm in thickness in the unfolded state. There are glass panels at the back that have the Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection in addition to the Armor Aluminum frame. The bezels are trimmed and the screen is a Dynamic AMOLED panel measuring 6.7 inches and it has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 10MP selfie camera sensor.

When it comes to the cover display, it measures 1.9 inches and has a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. There is an array of customization options such as custom panels, themes and more. You can reply to messages via the cover screen using emojis and speech-to-text. There are many widgets and quick setting controls as well.

Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 512 storage space. It comes with 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and other standard aspects. The imaging department includes a pair of 12MP sensors with the primary lens having an f/1.8 aperture and and secondary ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy Z Flip4 runs Android 12 topped with OneUI 4.1. An upgraded 3700mAh battery powers the smartphone with 25W fast charging.

Other features include Flex Mode for multi-window use, SmartThings home devices support, Samsung Pay cards on the quick settings, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 80,000) for the base variant. We can expect more details on the Indian pricing in the coming days. The Samsung smartphone has already gone on pre-orders in select markets and it will be up for sale from August 26.

