Just In
- 8 min ago Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Launched; Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Launched Alongside
- 23 min ago Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Unveiled With S Pen And Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
- 2 hrs ago Moto Razr 2022 Price Officially Revealed; Set To Rival Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- 2 hrs ago Oppo ColorOS 13 (Android 13) Set For A Global Launch On Aug 18; Features & Eligible Phones
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada OTT: Arjun Ramesh Opens Up About Having Two Wives & Keeping His Second Marriage A Secret
- Finance Reliance Capital Declares Rs 491 Crore Loss in Q1; Total Income Declines 19%
- News Mexican prez proposes commission for global truce, led by 3 leaders including PM Modi
- Sports Asia Cup 2022: Winners List from 1984 to 2022, Runners-Up, Host Countries
- Lifestyle New Langya Virus Reported In China Causes Liver, Kidney Failure: Symptoms, Transmission And Its Link To Nipah
- Travel Rotorua: Most Sacred Maori Site In The World
- Education TS CPGET 2022 Admit Card Released @cpget.tsche.ac.in; Download Here
- Automobiles Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition Launched In India At Rs 24.44 Lakh
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Unveiled With Notable Improvements
Yet another foldable smartphone that was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. This new smartphone is a clamshell foldable phone that comes with notable improvements to its design and performance. It features a slimmer hinge and a narrower gap, making it more compact and less prone to damage.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Specs
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 measures 17.1mm in thickness in the folded state and 6.9mm in thickness in the unfolded state. There are glass panels at the back that have the Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection in addition to the Armor Aluminum frame. The bezels are trimmed and the screen is a Dynamic AMOLED panel measuring 6.7 inches and it has an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout to house the 10MP selfie camera sensor.
When it comes to the cover display, it measures 1.9 inches and has a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. There is an array of customization options such as custom panels, themes and more. You can reply to messages via the cover screen using emojis and speech-to-text. There are many widgets and quick setting controls as well.
Under its hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 512 storage space. It comes with 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and other standard aspects. The imaging department includes a pair of 12MP sensors with the primary lens having an f/1.8 aperture and and secondary ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy Z Flip4 runs Android 12 topped with OneUI 4.1. An upgraded 3700mAh battery powers the smartphone with 25W fast charging.
Other features include Flex Mode for multi-window use, SmartThings home devices support, Samsung Pay cards on the quick settings, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is priced starting from $999 (approx. Rs. 80,000) for the base variant. We can expect more details on the Indian pricing in the coming days. The Samsung smartphone has already gone on pre-orders in select markets and it will be up for sale from August 26.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086