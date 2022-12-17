Infinix Zero 20 To Go Official Alongside Zero Ultra On December 20 In India: Specifications News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Infinix has confirmed that it will introduce its Zero Ultra smartphone in India on December 20, 2022. In a new development, Flipkart has revealed that Infinix Zero 20 smartphone will also accompany the Zero Ultra on December 20. The Infinix Zero 20 is already available in China and is touted to be a selfie monster. Let's have a look at what it would bring to the table.

Infinix Zero 20: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero 20 has a flat rear panel, flat sides, and a rectangular camera island design. The color-blended camera island houses the triple rear camera sensor and the LED flash. The device sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Infinix Zero 20 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process and supports 4G connectivity. The chipset is hailed for its performance in the mid-range category and powers devices such as the Poco M5, Tecno Pova 4, Infinix Note 12 Pro, Moto G72, and others. The Zero 20 is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The cameras are the mainstay of the Zero 20. It gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary shooter, accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP depth camera. Selfie aficionados would be pleased as it comes with an insane 60MP selfie snapper coupled with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and dual-LED flash.

Some notable features of the device include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The Infinix Zero 20 is backed by a 4500mAh battery under its hood coupled with a 45W fast charging system. It will come preloaded with XOS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system.

Infinix Zero 20: Price, Availability

The Infinix Zero 20 was launched at around ₹21,000 in China a couple of months back. So, expect it to carry a similar price tag when it arrives in India. The smartphone comes in gold and gray color options.

