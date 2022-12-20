Lava X3 Is Up For Pre-Order Now In India: Price, Specifications

Lava has introduced its latest Lava X3 smartphone in India. It is a budget smartphone and is a successor to the Lava X2, which was launched in early 2022. The smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch LCD, dual rear cameras, a quad-core processor, and a USB Type-C port, among other features. Let's have a look at its price, availability, and specifications below.

Lava X3: Price, Availability

The budget smartphone category is heating up in India and Lava doesn't want to miss the opportunity. The Lava X3 is priced at ₹6,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage version. It will lock horns against its competitors such as the Realme C30, Redmi A1+ etc. The Lava X3 is available for pre-order via Amazon India starting today. The smartphone will also be available to purchase via offline retailers soon.

Lava X3: Features, Specifications

The Lava X3 comes with a contemporary design and is built out of polycarbonate. It gets an oval-shaped camera island that houses dual camera sensors and LED flash. The camera placement is interesting as it makes it look like a quad-camera setup. What's not good though, is the placement of the fingerprint sensor, which is mounted on the back panel. Moving to the front, it comes with a waterdrop notch on the display, which is understandable at this price point.

The Lava X3 sports a large 6.53-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. It gets thick bezels surrounding the screen. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is built on the 12nm fabrication process. Its chief rival, the Redmi A1+ is also powered by the same chipset. The Lava X3 is equipped with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be expanded further via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the Lava X3 comes with an 8MP main sensor and a VGA secondary lens supported by an LED flash. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP front-facing shooter. Some other noteworthy features include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset runs on Android 12 Go edition out-of-the-box.