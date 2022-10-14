Lenovo ThinkPhone Incoming With Solid Specifications: Rugged Like A ThinkBook?

Lenovo ThinkBook laptops have a long-standing reputation for being rugged, high-fidelity, business laptops. It now looks like Lenovo is leveraging IBM's branding to launch a high-end smartphone called the ThinkPhone.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPhone is a high-end Android smartphone, based on Motorola "Bronco". Will it be any different from a typical Motorola smartphone? Or will it bring rugged phones back into business? Let's have a look.

Lenovo ThinkPhone Details

As per the leak by 91Mobiles and prominent leaker Ivan Blass, the upcoming Lenovo ThinkPhone carries an XT-2309 model number just like the Motorola Bronco. The leaked renders clearly indicate that the Lenovo ThinkPhone will boast a ThinkPhone branding at the back just like the ThinkBooks.

The Lenovo ThinkPhone seems to have a premium design with a glass sandwich design with a metal mid-frame. The smartphone is also expected to carry an FHD+ OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, just like the recently launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra.