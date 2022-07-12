LeTV Y2 Pro, An iPhone 13 Pro Clone Costs Just Rs. 7,000

A few months back, LeTV, a Chinese brand took the wraps off an entry-level smartphone - the LeTV Y1 Pro in the country. Now, the company has unveiled a new smartphone, which comes as a sequel to the existing model. The latest offering from the company is the LeTV Y2 Pro, which has been launched in the company's home market.

LeTV Y2 Pro, An iPhone 13 Pro Clone

The LeTV Y2 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch display and comes with support for split-screen operations. In terms of hardware, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc processor along with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The smartphone from LeTV features a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 13MP primary sensor.

The LeTV Y2 Pro runs Android 11 topped with Huawei HMS service rather than Google's GMS. A 4000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and there is no word regarding the fast-charging support. Also, the smartphone comes with biometric features such as face unlock and a fingerprint sensor.

This new offering from the Chinese brand comes in three color variants, including Electric Blue, Magic Night Black, and Summer Orange.

Though the specs are on par with those we can see on any other entry-level offering from other brands on the market, it looks exactly mimic that of the iPhone 13 Pro.

LeTV Y2 Pro Price

If you are in plans to buy the iPhone 13 Pro, then you need to pay over Rs. 1,00,000. However, the LeTV offering costs a lot cheaper, priced starting from Rs. 7,000. Though LeTV is eying for a comeback, its availability is limited and it definitely will not be on par with the user experience offered by iPhones.

The LeTV Y2 Pro has been launched in three storage variants. Of these, the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is priced at 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,000). The mid-range variant features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,500) and the high-end variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 11,800).

Advertisement

Most Read Articles