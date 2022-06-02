Letv Y1 Pro Is An iPhone 13 Clone That Just Costs Rs. 6,000: Checkout The Details News oi-Vivek

Want to buy an iPhone 13 just for its looks and don't want to spend a lot of money? Then Letv has got you covered. Letv (LeEco), the Chinese tech brand which was once known for affordable smartphones has now made a comeback with a phone that looks exactly like the iPhone 13 and the latest Letv smartphone is called the Letv Y1 Pro.

Unlike the iPhone 13, which is a flagship smartphone, the Letv Y1 Pro is an entry-level Android smartphone and is powered by the Unisoc T310 processor with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Unlike the iPhone 13, the doppelganger has a dedicated microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

At the front, the Letv Y1 Pro has a 6.54-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The device has an iPhone 13-style notch along with a bit of a chin at the bottom. The Letv Y1 Pro, just like the iPhone 13 is available in multiple color options and the phone also has a diagonal camera setup like the iPhone 13.

The dual-camera setup at the back of the Letv Y1 Pro consists of an 8MP wide-angle lens paired with an AI lens. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera and the device is likely to support HD video recording. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the Letv Y1 Pro and the device also supports regular charging via the USB Type-C port.

Pricing And Availability

Unlike the iPhone 13, which costs over Rs. 60,000 for the base model, the base model of the Letv Y1 Pro with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage costs around Rs. 5,500 or 499 Yuan. Similarly, the 4GB and 128GB variants of the Letv Y1 Pro costs Rs. 8,000 or 699 Yuan, and lastly, the high-end model of the Letv Y1 Pro with 4GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 10,500 or 899 Yuan.

It looks like Letv is making a comeback, and the Letv Y1 Pro is definitely a headline grabber, thanks to the iPhone 13 like design. On top of that, you can buy more than ten Letv Y1 Pro smartphones instead of a single Apple iPhone 13.

