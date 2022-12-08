MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Set to Debut With iQOO Neo7 SE in China on December 8

MediaTek is readying to launch a new mid-range 5G chipset for smartphones and tablets. The MediaTek Dimensity 8200 is set to debut in China likely with the iQOO Neo 7 SE on December 8.The chipset was set to debut on December 1, but the event was postponed following the demise of China's former leader Jiang Zemin.

MediaTek confirmed the news through a post on Chinese social networking site, Weibo. While it's not confirmed which smartphone will be the first to use it, the date matches with the launch of the iQOO Neo7 SE and the iQOO 11 Series. The company said the latest chipset focuses on energy efficiency.

MediaTek Dimensity 8200: Specifications and Features

The main specifications of the Dimensity 8200 have not been confirmed yet, but based on existing leaks, it's likely that the chipset will offer four ARM Cortex-A78 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores, arranged in a 1+3+4 architecture. The prime Cortex A78 core could be clocked at 3.1GHz, while the three other A78 cores could be clocked at 3GHz, and the energy efficient Cortex A55 cores could run at 2GHz. The chipset is likely to retain the older Mali G610 MC6 GPU from the Dimensity 8100.

The chipset, built on a 4nm TSMC process, looks very similar to the previous Dimensity 8100 - An octa-core design, same GPU, 3GPP Release 16 5G, and support for 120Hz QHD displays as well as WiFi 6E. The camera software is also identical, supporting the same 320MP camera stacks but limiting itself to dual exposure per second. The APU meant for AI processing is also similar to the previous Dimensity 9000's APU, while the GPU on the chip is only a few shaders shy of the flagship Dimensity 9000.

Based on the specifications, it's likely that MediaTek is aiming to offer flagship performance at a budget to smartphone OEMs. The clock speeds of the cores indicates that the benchmark scores will outpace its predecessors by a significant margin.

What's missing from the Dimensity 8200 is support for mmWave 5G, even as it offers Sub-6GHz 5G support. That said, considering the poor uptake of the high bandwidth 5G technology, it's unlikely most people will miss it.

iQOO Neo7 SE Could Feature the Dimensity 8100

Based on the launch dates, it's likely that the iQOO Neo7 SE could be the first to be powered by the mid-range SoC. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's likely to come with a 64MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth camera.

The iQOO Neo7 SE is likely to sport LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage with 120W fast charging.