iQOO Neo 7 SE With Dimensity 8200 SoC Launching On Dec 2: Better Than iQOO Neo 6 SE? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

iQOO will be announcing its flagship iQOO 11 series of smartphones in China on December 2. The company has now confirmed that the premium mid-range smartphone, iQOO Neo 7 SE, will also tag along on December 2, 2022. The teaser reveals the rear design of the device completely. It also confirms that it will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset and will support 120W fast charging.

Expect the Vivo sub-brand to drop such teasers leading up to its launch on December 2. Thanks to leakers, we have a fair idea about its specifications. Let's dive in to check what changes it brings compared to its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 6 SE.

iQOO Neo 7 SE: A Worthy Upgrade Over The iQOO Neo 6 SE?

For the unversed, the iQOO Neo 6 SE is a similar device to the iQOO Neo 6 in India. The iQOO Neo 7 SE sticks to the successful formula as it carries over the design language of the iQOO Neo 6 SE. It gets a similar squarish camera island but with some design tweaks in the glossy black portion.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE could get a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be a flat type display with a centrally placed hole-punch camera cutout for the display.

The iQOO Neo 6 SE came with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC built on the 7nm fabrication process. iQOO has now confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 SE will be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, built on the 4nm fabrication process. It is expected to be more powerful and power efficient compared to the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Rumors suggest that it can breach the 9,00,000 mark on the Antutu benchmark.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup comprising either a 64MP or 50MP primary camera with OIS support. It could be accompanied by a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro shooter. This is a definite downgrade in the camera department as it loses the 8MP ultrawide sensor, which was available on the iQOO Neo 6 SE.

Some expected features of the device include LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, 5G SA/NSA, WiFi 6, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port among others. According to leaks, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will be powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood coupled with 120W fast-wired charging support. The device is likely to run on Origin OS 3 out of the box.

Expect the iQOO Neo 7 SE to arrive in India with a different name. Most probably it will drop the "SE" from its moniker in India just like its predecessor.

