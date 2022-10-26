Mediatek Dimensity 9200 Outperforms A16 Bionic on AnTuTu Benchmarks: Fastest Mobile Processor?

Mediatek upped its game with the launch of the Dimensity series of 5G-ready processors. The company recently delivered processors like the Dimensity 9100 and the Dimensity 9100 Plus, which are on par with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the 8+ Gen 1. Now, the upcoming Mediatek Dimensity 9200 has appeared on AnTuTu, logging an impressive score of 1,266,102 points, which makes it one of the fastest smartphone processors out there.

Going by the AnTuTu score of the Mediatek Dimensity 9200 SoC, the processor has outperformed the Apple A16 Bionic and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. As per the earlier leaks, the Dimensity 9200 is even better than the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Mediatek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu Performance

On AnTuTu version 9.2.6, the Mediatek Dimensity 9200 has posted an overall score of 1,266,102. The processor has scored 2,73,413 points on the CPU front. Similarly, it has posted 5,50,767 points on the AnTuTu GPU performance test. The processor has also clocked good scores on memory and UX tests, making it a very capable processor.

When we look at the thermals, the Dimensity 9200 has gotten slightly toasty from 27 degrees to 36 degrees during the AnTuTu benchmarking process. However, it looks like the processor is able to sustain the peak performance despite a slightly higher temperature, which is good for tasks like gaming and video rendering.

The Dimensity 9200 is likely to use an octa-core CPU cluster with a single ultra-core, based on the ARM Cortex X3 architecture, three high-performance CPU cores based on the ARM Cortex A715 architecture, and four power-efficient cores based on the ARM Cortex A510 architecture. The processor is likely to use the Mali-G715, ARM's flagship mobile graphics solution.

Should We Trust Benchmarks?

Benchmarks are the easiest way to measure and understand the performance of a processor. However, over the last few years, we have seen brands whitelisting certain benchmark apps to run at higher clock speeds while ignoring temperature limits. In fact, big brands like Samsung and OnePlus are known to rig benchmarks.

This helps brands claim the top spot in the best-performing phone chart. However, when it comes to real-world performance, the performance might not be as good as the benchmark's claim. Hence, these scores should be taken with a pinch of salt.

From the first impression, it looks like Meditek has once again designed a high-performance flagship processor that is likely to power a few premium smartphones that might launch by the end of 2022 or by early 2023.