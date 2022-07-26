MIUI 14 Features Leaked: What To Expect?

Of late, we are coming across numerous details regarding the next iteration of Xiaomi's custom skin - MIUI 14. As per a recent report, what appears to be the features of the upcoming MIUI skin have been leaked online hinting at what we can expect from the same ahead of its launch. Let's take a look at the leaked MIUI 14 features.

MIUI 14 Features Leak

The screenshots of the MIUI 14 that were leaked by MyDrivers via 91arena show that the latest custom skin will be based on Android 13. The report goes on to state that it is the development version 22.7.19. It looks like Xiaomi uses dates for the versions.

When it comes to the features, the Gallery app appears to get a text recognition feature, which will let you quickly copy text from the documents that have been snapped. Also, there is a feature called "On this day", which will bring old photos clicked on the same day in the previous years.

Another notable feature of MIUI 14 that has been leaked includes the Bluetooth LE Audio capability. It is the next evolution of wireless audio and it brings a new high-quality codec alongside support for Auracast broadcasting. It means that a single device can act like an FM radio station and several supported headphones can listen to it.

The other aspect is Multi-Stream, which will send audio to both TWS earbuds simultaneously. Notably, the current TWS earbuds feature the main bud that connects to the secondary bud. In addition, MIUI 14 is tipped to feature improved Anti-fraud protection. It will let users avoid suspicious calls, messages, and apps.

Besides the features mentioned above, MIUI 14 - the next generation of custom skin is all set to get a new ability to declutter notifications and bring a redesigned Assistant interface. Even the clock UI that there will be no intermediate version of MIUI this year, like the MIUI 12.5 from last year. Xiaomi plans to go from v13 to MIUI 14 directly.

MIUI 14 Launch Date

According to existing reports, the MIUI 14 could be launched on August 16 in China. Having said that, we can expect to come across further reports and leaks related to the latest custom skin soon. One of the recent reports revealed the possible list of devices that might get the update.

