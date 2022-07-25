Just In
MIUI 14 Update: Possible Launch Date, Supported Devices List Out
Xiaomi is expected to rollout the next iteration of its custom Android skin, the MIUI 14 sometime in August. This will be the latest iteration of MIUI and it will be based on the Google's Android 13 OS. As it is an upgraded version of the custom skin, we can expect it to bundle a slew of features and improvements. However, there is no official confirmation from the company regarding MIUI 14.
Now, a report from Xiaomiui has revealed the complete list of devices that will be compatible with the MIUI 14 skin. This includes Xiaomi, Poco and Redmi smartphones that could get the update. However, it is an unofficial list and we need to wait for an official confirmation from the Chinese smartphone maker for more details.
MIUI 14 Supported Devices List
The list of MIUI 14 supported devices revealed by the publication shows that the Xiaomi 13 series, Xiaomi 12 series, Xiaomi 11 series, Xiaomi Mi 11 series, Xiaomi Mix 4, Mix Fold, Mix Fold 3, Civi series, and Mi 10 series will receive the MIUI 14 update. Besides these, even the Xiaomi Pad 5 series devices are eligible to get the latest custom skin.
When it comes to the Redmi devices, the publication reveals that the Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi Note 10 series, Redmi Note 9 series, Redmi K50 series, Redmi K40 series, and Redmi K30 series devices will be compatible with the latest skin. The list also includes Redmi 10 series, Redmi 9 series, and Redmi Note 11 series. Talking about the Poco smartphones, the MIUI 14 update could be rolled out to Poco M series, Poco C series, Poco F series and Poco X series smartphones.
In addition, the publication states that the devices running MIUI 13 on top of Android 11 will not be eligible to get the MIUI 14 update. From the existing details, the latest iteration of the custom skin, the MIUI 14 could be launched on August 16 on account of the 12th anniversary of the custom skin. Word is that Xiaomi is already testing the software on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series devices codenamed "Nuwa" and "Fuxi". We need to wait for an official confirmation on the same.
