MIUI 13 To Launch In India Today: Here’s What To Expect

Xiaomi is all set to unveil MIUI 13 Update, the latest custom OS based on Android OS. It will go official today in India, as the company has confirmed the official launch of MIUI 13 on Twitter and Facebook. The new OS is expected to carry plenty of new features and customizations when compared to MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5.

MIUI 13 has already gone official in India. However, the Indian version of MIUI 13 is likely to be a bit different from the Chinese version. Other than the addition of Google Play services, the Indian-specific version of MIUI 13 is also expected to carry market-specific features.

Heavily Inspired By iOS 15?

When it comes to features and UI, the company seems to follow iOS more than the core Android OS, and this applies to MIUI 13. By looking at the Chinese version of MIUI 13, it becomes very evident that the latest iteration of MIUI offer features like widgets, which look and function similar to iOS 15.

One peculiarity of MIUI, when compared to other custom Android skins, is the fact that Xiaomi tends to optimize the same for various Android smartphones. New phones launched in 2022 and 2021 are likely to receive MIUI 13 based on Android 12 while older devices launched in 2020 or before might get an MIUI 13 based on Android 11 or even Android 10 OS.

MIUI 13 Rollout In India

During the official launch, the company is likely to announce the roadmap for the rollout of MIUI 13 for various Xiaomi smartphones such as Mi, Redmi, and Poco series of smartphones. Given the hierarchy of Xiaomi smartphones, devices like the Mi 11 Ultra are likely to be one of the first smartphones in India to receive the MIUI 13 update.

Although Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones are powered by MIUI, all three brands add their own flavor to the custom skin which makes them distinguishable from one another. Before the release of the official stable version, the company is likely to release the beta version of MIUI 13 to select smartphones.

One should be able to test the same on their smartphone. However, it is not advised to install beta software on your primary smartphone, as are more likely to have bugs that might hamper the day-to-day user experience.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10, and the Redmi 10 Prime will be the first set of Redmi smartphones to get MIUI 13 updte Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Mi ll Lite will be the first set of Xiaomi/MI branded smartphones which will get MIUI 13 update MIUI 13 will be coming to first set of devices in Q1 2022 MIUI 13 is also said to improve battery life by 10 percent New static and dynamic wallpapers are coming to MIUI 13 MIUI 13 comes with processor priority optimisation to offer better performance and better resource allocation Even after 36 months, the read and write speed of phones with MIUI 13 is said to be around 95 percent and also comes with better RAM management

