MIUI 13 Global Rollout Slated For Q1 2022: List Of Compatible Smartphones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in December, Xiaomi announced the latest iteration of its custom ROM for smartphones - MIUI 13. When it comes to the global announcement of the same, the MIUI 13 was launched globally alongside the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. Also, the company revealed that it intends to roll out the new update for the OS in the first quarter of this year but an exact release date is unknown.

MIUI 13 Features

Xiaomi's new custom ROM, MIUI 13 comes with new features that make it almost similar to iOS 14. It brings the new MiSans font as a part of the Dynamic Font System 2.0. Notably, iOS 14 also comes with support for dynamic widgets, which was a feature that the company was testing for the past few months.

It brings another feature called Liquid Storage, which minimizes fragmentation and manages the stored data alongside improving defragmentation efficiency by up to 60 percent. Also, there is Atomized Memory, which brings RAM efficiency and Focused Algorithms for allocating system resources dynamically based on usage scenarios for a responsive and fluid interface.

The other features of MIUI 13 include the prioritization of apps to let the CPU focus on significant tasks, a Smart Balance feature that will automatically find a balance between power consumption and performance. Also, the battery life can be extended by up to 10 percent and will focus on privacy as well.

List Of Smartphones Compatible With MIUI 13

In Q1 2022, these smartphones will get the MIUI 13 update. Check out the list of supported smartphones from here.

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

Redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10 Prime

Notably, the latest flagship smartphones from the company, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, and Note 11 Pro smartphones come preloaded with the latest iteration of the custom ROM, the MIUI 13.

Best Mobiles in India