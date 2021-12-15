MIUI 13 Features And Logo Leak: Here's What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We have come across several leaks and speculations regarding an upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone - Xiaomi 12. This smartphone is all set to be unveiled later this month, most likely on December 28. This smartphone will be launched alongside the latest iteration of its custom ROM - MIUI 13. This new iteration of the custom ROM will be the sequel to the MIUI 12.

Now, the MIUI 13 has been leaked via the company's Feedback app via SparrowsNews. It continues the geometric design trend that was seen in the previous iteration of its custom skin.

These screenshots and videos of the MIUI 13 were leaked by the team at Xiaomi UI who dug up more details about the upcoming update. The video shows some new features that were updated right in time for the preparation of the new announcement.

MIUI 13 Features Leak

The first two videos of the MIUI 13 show the home screen of the new update. It shows the new Infinity Scroll feature loops the home screen panes. This means that when you go to the last screen, it will take you to the first screen with a swipe.

There are small widgets as well that were introduced with the MIUI 12.5 beta update. However, these were not enabled in MIUI 12.5 stable update yet. Take a look at these changes in the leaked video below.

Finally, let's talk about the existing feature - the Video Toolbox. The feature that started as Video Toolbox is now renamed to Smart Toolbox. Now, it is again renamed and is likely called Sidebar. One of the screenshots also shows how this feature appears on MIUI 13.

This year, Xiaomi has been doing some rebranding work and updating its product lineup by dropping Mi from the names of its premium offerings. With MIUI 13, these devices will look like completely new offerings.

If MIUI 13 is unveiled in the coming days, then we can expect the same to be released to users in the next few months, which is in early 2022. Also, the upcoming models from the company might arrive with this custom skin out-of-the-box. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the same.

