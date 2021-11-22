MIUI 13 Update: These Nine Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get MIUI 13 Update News oi-Sharmishte Datti

If you own a Xiaomi smartphone, you're in for a major upgrade. The much-awaited MIUI 13 update will begin rolling out shortly and will be available to a total of nine Xiaomi phones at first. Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, has promised to rollout the MIUI 13 update before the year ends but refrained from giving a specific timeline.

Moreover, the CEO also didn't mention which of the Xiaomi smartphones will get the update first. But Chinese blog Xiaomiui has revealed that nine Xiaomi smartphones will be getting the first of the MIUI 13 update. What's more, the update could arrive pretty shortly, at least in December. Here are the smartphones with the MIUI 13 update.

Xiaomi Mi Phones Getting MIUI 13 Update

The list of Mi phones getting the MIUI 13 update include:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Xiaomi Redmi Phones Getting MIUI 13 Update

Apart from the Xiaomi Mi phones getting the MIUI 13 update, these Redmi phones will also get the latest software. These include:

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro Plus

#MIUI13 stable test are started!

Xiaomi is testing MIUI 13 stable on 7 flagship devices.https://t.co/aVuNiETuAy pic.twitter.com/kPlPRgpE9X — Xiaomiui | Xiaomi & MIUI News (@xiaomiui) November 18, 2021

MIUI 13 Update: What To Expect?

If we take a look at the list, there aren't any Poco smartphones. Although Poco is an independent brand, it still relies on Xiaomi for the MIUI software. In this scenario, the list has skipped Poco smartphones. That said, new Poco phones could also get the MIUI 13 update shortly or at least when the update starts rolling out.

Coming to the MIUI 13 update itself, several design overhauls are expected for the UI. For one, the MIUI 13 update will be based on the Android 12 OS. Reports suggest several visual overhauls, design upgrades, and enhanced UI coming to the MIUI 13.

What's more, rumors also claim Xiaomi will bring in iOS-like widgets to the MIUI 13. Other features tipped include Front camera assistant, MIUI Pure Mode, memory extension, smart toolbox, and more. To note, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 phone will be the first smartphone with the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset along with the MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

Best Mobiles in India