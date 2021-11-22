ENGLISH

    MIUI 13 Update: These Nine Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get MIUI 13 Update

    By
    |

    If you own a Xiaomi smartphone, you're in for a major upgrade. The much-awaited MIUI 13 update will begin rolling out shortly and will be available to a total of nine Xiaomi phones at first. Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun, has promised to rollout the MIUI 13 update before the year ends but refrained from giving a specific timeline.

     
    These Nine Xiaomi Smartphones Will Get MIUI 13 Update

    Moreover, the CEO also didn't mention which of the Xiaomi smartphones will get the update first. But Chinese blog Xiaomiui has revealed that nine Xiaomi smartphones will be getting the first of the MIUI 13 update. What's more, the update could arrive pretty shortly, at least in December. Here are the smartphones with the MIUI 13 update.

    Xiaomi Mi Phones Getting MIUI 13 Update

    The list of Mi phones getting the MIUI 13 update include:

    • Xiaomi Mi Mix 4
    • Xiaomi Mi 11
    • Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro
    • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
    • Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
    • Xiaomi Mi 10S

    Xiaomi Redmi Phones Getting MIUI 13 Update

    Apart from the Xiaomi Mi phones getting the MIUI 13 update, these Redmi phones will also get the latest software. These include:

    • Redmi K40
    • Redmi K40 Pro
    • Redmi K40 Pro Plus

    MIUI 13 Update: What To Expect?

    If we take a look at the list, there aren't any Poco smartphones. Although Poco is an independent brand, it still relies on Xiaomi for the MIUI software. In this scenario, the list has skipped Poco smartphones. That said, new Poco phones could also get the MIUI 13 update shortly or at least when the update starts rolling out.

    Coming to the MIUI 13 update itself, several design overhauls are expected for the UI. For one, the MIUI 13 update will be based on the Android 12 OS. Reports suggest several visual overhauls, design upgrades, and enhanced UI coming to the MIUI 13.

    What's more, rumors also claim Xiaomi will bring in iOS-like widgets to the MIUI 13. Other features tipped include Front camera assistant, MIUI Pure Mode, memory extension, smart toolbox, and more. To note, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 phone will be the first smartphone with the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset along with the MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

    Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:54 [IST]
