MIUI 13 Fresh Leaks: New UI Hinted Along With Some Major Changes

Xiaomi is likely to unveil the next version of their custom Android UI -- MIUI 13 in the next few weeks. It is now said that the MIUI 13 might feature new design elements along with improved gesture support. Besides, depending on the device, the MIUI 13 will be based on either Android 11 or Android 12 OS.

No matter what the base OS is, the MIUI 13 will have an identical look when compared to other third-party skins. Modern devices like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be one of the first devices to get MIUI 13, and the company might soon release the beta version of the same.

MIUI 13 Expected Features

MIUI 13 is expected to come with a visual overhaul and is expected to look a lot different when compared to MIUI 12. Most of Redmi, Mi, and Xiaomi smartphones that currently run on MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5 will support MIUI 13. Besides, the company is also expected to launch new smartphones with MIUI 13 operating system.

In terms of features, Xiaomi is likely to incorporate some of the new Android 12 features in the MIUI 13. However, just like every other version of MIUI, the MIUI 13 might not look similar to the stock Android UI.

MIUI 13 Supported Devices

Every Xiaomi, Redmi, Mi, and Poco smartphone launched in 2020 and 2021 is expected to receive MIUI 13 update. While the new models might get MIUI 13 based on Android 12 OS, some of the older smartphones might receive MIUI 13 based on Android 11, and smartphones that are a few years old might get MIUI 13 based on Android 10.

MIUI 13 has Changed a lot with New User interface & New Features. Many System interfaces have New UX.

Bottom Layer of System has Android 11 & 12 Versions. pic.twitter.com/gZzRubyQcK — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) October 18, 2021

MIUI 13 Expected Launch Date

As of now, there is no official information on when the MIUI 13 would launch. Given the launch of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro is just around the corner, the company might unveil the new version of MIUI 13 in the next few days, and the availability is expected to be limited to Chinese users and will be rolled out across the world.

