MIUI 13 Update Could Be Rolled Out In Q2 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The next major iteration of Xiaomi's custom ROM, MIUI 13 is all set to be rolled out to a slew of smartphones in the Redmi, Poco, Mi and Blackshark lineups. While it is too early to speculate about the next iteration of the custom ROM, we can expect the same to be presented sometime in the second quarter of the next year.

These details have been revealed by a report citing the information from a Super Moderator on the Mi Community forum. If this information turns out to be true, then the roadmap of devices that will get the MIUI 13 update from June 2021 as suggested by the post could also be authentic.

Alleged MIUI 13 Update Roadmap

Going by the report, some of the best-selling smartphones including Redmi Note 9 series, Poco X2 and the Mi 10 series will get the next big update starting from mid-2021. As per the Mi Community Forum post, which appears to have been removed now but spotted by Trak.in, "Super Modrator" with the moniker "Manwex" has revealed that the MIUI 13 could be presented in Q1 2021.

It is believed that the MIUI 13 beta version could be made available sometime soon. However, we cannot take this information from the moderator as an official confirmation and it has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Here's Our Take

What's interesting is that soon after the release of MIUI 12 in April this year,the MIUI Research Team took to the Mi Community to ask fans to take part in a MIUI 13 feature design survey. Apparently, this could be taken as an official indication regarding the development of the next iteration of the custom ROM. Given that each iteration of the software comes with a slew of optimizations and improvements, we can expect the MIUI 13 to also bring notable changes that could be based on Android 12 slated to be rolled out next year. Until then, we need to wait for further reports surrounding the same.

Best Mobiles in India