ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi MIUI 13 Officially Confirmed Soon After MIUI 12 Launch

    By
    |

    After a slew of leaks and speculations, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its latest custom ROM, the MIUI 12. Alongside the latest iteration of the custom ROM, the company also unveiled the highly-rumored Mi 10 Youth Edition. While the MIUI 12 beta update has already started rolling out to select smartphones, the company has confirmed the presence of the next iteration of the custom ROM, the MIUI 13.

    Xiaomi MIUI 13 Officially Confirmed Soon After MIUI 12 Launch

     

    The news regarding the development of MIUI 13 has been confirmed by the company's MIUI research team via MyDrivers. The team has taken a post on the Chinese Xiaomi community after the announcement of MIUI 12.

    MIUI 13 Confirmed

    The MIUI 13 confirmation post urges users who are interested to participate in a Feature Design Survey for the next iteration of the custom ROM. The other aspects of the MIUI 13 remain unknown for now.

    Given that the MIUI 12 brings many notable improvements for users, we can expect the next generation of the custom ROM to bring in furthermore improvements. It will be launched next year and undoubtedly will pack advanced features and capabilities. Having the confirmation regarding the presence of the MIUI 13, we are sure to get further details in the coming months.

    MIUI 12 Features

    The MIUI 12 comes with improved visual effects, privacy improvements, and new wallpapers. It also gets Xiaomi's AI phone assistant with support for dialing and AI calling to help those who suffer from hearing ailments. The company has also optimized the motion recording algorithm that adds sleep monitoring that can record snoring. What's interesting is that the company has confirmed that it will not send the recorded data elsewhere and it is done offline.

    MIUI 12 also brings the much-awaited Dark Mode 2.0 with support for 42 inbuilt apps and 20 other mainstream being optimized for it. There are privacy improvements, automatic answer for spam calls, and more. Already, the company has confirmed the devices that will receive the update and the rollout for beta users has begun. It has also been revealed that the beta builds for the Mi 6, Mi 6X, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, and Redmi Note 5 will be rolled out from June.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi miui news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X