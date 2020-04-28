Xiaomi MIUI 13 Officially Confirmed Soon After MIUI 12 Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a slew of leaks and speculations, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has unveiled its latest custom ROM, the MIUI 12. Alongside the latest iteration of the custom ROM, the company also unveiled the highly-rumored Mi 10 Youth Edition. While the MIUI 12 beta update has already started rolling out to select smartphones, the company has confirmed the presence of the next iteration of the custom ROM, the MIUI 13.

The news regarding the development of MIUI 13 has been confirmed by the company's MIUI research team via MyDrivers. The team has taken a post on the Chinese Xiaomi community after the announcement of MIUI 12.

MIUI 13 Confirmed

The MIUI 13 confirmation post urges users who are interested to participate in a Feature Design Survey for the next iteration of the custom ROM. The other aspects of the MIUI 13 remain unknown for now.

Given that the MIUI 12 brings many notable improvements for users, we can expect the next generation of the custom ROM to bring in furthermore improvements. It will be launched next year and undoubtedly will pack advanced features and capabilities. Having the confirmation regarding the presence of the MIUI 13, we are sure to get further details in the coming months.

MIUI 12 Features

The MIUI 12 comes with improved visual effects, privacy improvements, and new wallpapers. It also gets Xiaomi's AI phone assistant with support for dialing and AI calling to help those who suffer from hearing ailments. The company has also optimized the motion recording algorithm that adds sleep monitoring that can record snoring. What's interesting is that the company has confirmed that it will not send the recorded data elsewhere and it is done offline.

MIUI 12 also brings the much-awaited Dark Mode 2.0 with support for 42 inbuilt apps and 20 other mainstream being optimized for it. There are privacy improvements, automatic answer for spam calls, and more. Already, the company has confirmed the devices that will receive the update and the rollout for beta users has begun. It has also been revealed that the beta builds for the Mi 6, Mi 6X, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, and Redmi Note 5 will be rolled out from June.

