    By
    |

    MIUI 12 is all set to launch on April 27. Before the launch, Xiaomi is teasing the look and feel of the new UI. The company has unveiled a new 'privacy' brand that claims to focus on improving privacy and security of the Xiaomi phones. The Chinese tech giant has also teased the features in the Notes app and the To-do list section. To-do lists will support custom titles, listing, and more.

    MIUI 12 Brings New Notes App Feature With To-do List Section

     

    One of the additions is the to-do list that Xiaomi brought with the MIUI 11, it is an extension of the Notes app. The to-do list is always on and quickly accessible from the home screen. The feature now helps user to create lists more efficiently than ever before.

    The to-do list has the power to create checklist. The feature was already there but the user needs to create individual elements for the checkboxes. In MIUI 12, the app adds a new list just by pressing the enter button. This setting is available to toggle. So, if someone wants to keep the old application of check-boxes, they can always go back to it. The toggle for this can be found under Settings.

    In addition to custom titles on to-do lists, users can now create combinations of different lists in MIUI 12. This allows to user to create not only one-dimensional lists but also nested lists. According to a report from IT Home, it could be used to create task groupings and project management classifications. The feature can also be used for quick sorting of things like travel items.

    The report further states that not only have these changes been made to Note Apps in MIUI 12. To knowing about newer features, we'll have to wait two days before MIUI 12 launches.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 18:06 [IST]
    X