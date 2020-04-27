List Of Xiaomi Devices Due To Receive MIUI 12 Update News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone and the much awaited MIUI 12 skin today. The company is hosting an event in the homegrown market China, most probably an online-only launch where the world will get to see the first official look of the MIUI 12 and the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G smartphone. Notably, the Mi 10 Youth Edition is the nothing but the Mi 10 Lite 5G handset which is already available in the European market. That said, let's focus on the MIUI 12, the new custom skin from Xiaomi.

MIUI 12 Features

The MIUI 12 is expected to bring massive changes in terms of features and the overall look and feel. The MIUI 12 will add new privacy features to the Xiaomi devices. It will introduce new navigation gestures. The new skin will also offer a system-wide dark mode for all the applications on the device. The MIUI 12 is also expected to bring some system-level changes for better RAM management and battery life improvements.

Moreover, the MIUI 12 is also expected to introduce a new look and feel. The new software skin will introduce new fonts, wallpapers, smooth animations, typography, icons, style options for recent applications, ringtones, system sounds and a lot more.

We are also expecting Xiaomi to address the unwanted ads issue on the Xiaomi devices with the MIUI 12 software update. There's no official update from Xiaomi India on the MIUI 12 roll out date for Indian users; however, it's just a matter of time that the company will make any official announcement.

List Of Devices Expected To Receive The MIUI 12 Update

Xiaomi is expected to roll out the MIUI 12 for at least 40 devices. As per a post on Weibo, the company will release the update for the following devices.

Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20

Mi 10 5G, Mi 10 Pro (Yet to launch in India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8A

Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 8S

Mi Mix 3

Mi 8/ Mi 8 Pr/ Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Mi Mix 2S

Mi Note 3

Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro/ Redmi K30 5G/ Redmi K30

Mi 9

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Mi 8 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Mi CC9/ Mi CC9 Pro/ Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition

