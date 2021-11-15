MIUI 13 ‘Not Far Behind’ Teases Redmi GM; Visual Overhaul, Widgets Coming To Xiaomi Phones News oi-Sharmishte Datti

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition was announced recently with a couple of tweaks in the MIUI 12 OS. Technically, it's been more than a year since MIUI 12 was announced and Xiaomi fans have been eagerly waiting for the next major upgrade - the MIUI 13 OS. The MIUI 13 launch seems to be around the corner as executives have begun teasing it.

MIUI 13 Launch Tipped

The new MIUI 13 OS is tipped to go live before 2021 ends. A new post by Redmi GM, Lu Weibing further suggested the same. Recently, the Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition update was announced. Here, Weibing shared the post and further hinted that MIUI 13 was 'not far behind'.

Presently, the popular Chinese company is gearing up for the Xiaomi 12 series, the first smartphone with the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset. For all we know, the upcoming Xiaomi event could unveil the MIUI 13 OS as well.

Before this, Qualcomm will officially unveil the Snapdragon 898 processor. After which, Xiaomi is said to host a virtual event to unveil the next flagship smartphone series, sometime in December. Looking back, the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition was also announced at the Mi 11 launch in December 2020.

MIUI 13 Features: What To Expect?

As expected, the MIUI 13 will be based on Android 12 OS. Google recently unveiled the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro with the next-gen OS. The upcoming Xiaomi MIUI 13 will incorporate this into its smartphones. The MIUI 13 is said to look a lot different when compared to its predecessor - the MIUI 12.

Reports suggest several visual overhauls, design upgrades, and enhanced UI coming to the MIUI 13. What's more, rumors also claim Xiaomi will bring in iOS-like widgets to the MIUI 13. Other features tipped include Front camera assistant, MIUI Pure Mode, memory extension, smart toolbox, and more.

Reports also suggest the MIUI 13 could have a custom version for Poco and Redmi phones. As far as device support is concerned, all Xiaomi phones running MIUI 12 will get the MIUI 13 update. Plus, the brand and its sub-brands will release new phones based on MIUI 13 in the coming year.

