Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Announced: New Features, Eligible Devices And More

At the big launch event that was hosted in Beijing, China on Monday, Xiaomi took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone - Mi 11. Alongside the smartphone, the company also launched the latest version of its custom ROM - MIUI 12.5.

Well, the MIUI 12.5 is a follow-up version of the MIUI 12 launched earlier this year. It comes with significant privacy improvements, the ability to receive notifications, optimized application handling and more.

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 Features

At the launch event, Xiaomi clarified that the MIUI 12.5 is like a minor update and not a major update that will power smartphones from the company in 2021. The company did not divulge why it had skipped the number 13 that should have been used for the next iteration of the custom ROM. However, we speculate it to be the case due to superstition.

The new iteration, MIUI 12.5 has improved visual design and aesthetics, claimed the company executive. It was compared with that of the iOS and the transition effects appeared to be almost the same. Xiaomi also touted that it brings the least system apps as compared to other smartphone makers including Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, and Meizu.

In terms of performance, the MIUI 12.5 is claimed to use 20% lesser memory, 35% reduced background memory usage and 25% lesser power as compared to the previous iteration of the custom ROM. When it comes to apps, there will be only a handful of pre-installed apps such as camera, settings and dialer and no other bloatware.

There is a new dynamic wallpaper as seen on the MIUI 11 and MIUI 12 iterations. It is none other than the peak of Four Sisters Mountain in Sichuan, China. There are customizations in sounds and sights including the ability to choose between four different tones for various notifications.

Detailing on the security features, the MIUI 12.5 will let users choose to stop applications from accessing their location, access to clipboard, private data and saved passwords and other sensitive data.

Eligible Devices To Get MIUI 12.5

Already, over a dozen smartphones are eligible to receive the first closed beta of MIUI 12.5, which is limited only to the Chinese market. This will include Mi 10 series and ich will be limited to China. All the Mi 10 and Redmi K30 series of smartphones. Also, a few models launched in 2019 such as some devices in the Redmi Note 7 and Mi 9 lineups are eligible to get the MIUI 12.5 update.

