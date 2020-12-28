Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched: Most Powerful Android Smartphone? News oi-Vivek

After months of leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is finally official. This is a special smartphone, considering the fact that it is the first smartphone in the world based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC.

Besides the flagship processor, which is likely to be featured on almost every flagship Android smartphone expected to launch in 2021, the Xiaomi Mi 11 also has some additional features, making the Mi 11 one of the most interesting smartphones of the year.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 possibly has one of the best displays on any smartphone, at least on paper. The device comes with a massive 6.81-inch AMOLED display with an A+ rating from DisplayMate. This display offers a native resolution of 3200×1440 pixels with Corning Gorilla Victus Glass protection.

On top of that, the screen on the Mi 11 offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 1500nits of peak brightness, and a 5000000:1 contrast ratio. Lastly, the display is HDR10+ certified and covers 100% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut.

Powering this massive phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Just like the Mi 10, there is no microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. However, the smartphone does come with dual SIM card slots with support for 5G capability on both slots.

Another key highlight of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is the camera setup, which looks a lot like the camera setup on the iPhone 12. The Mi 11 packs a 108MP primary sensor with a 1/ 1.33-inch lens and optical image stabilization. There is also a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto zoom lens, which also behaves as a macro lens.

There is a 20MP selfie camera at the front. As per the video capability, the main sensor can shoot native 8K videos at 30fps and 4K videos with up to 60fps. There is also support for 720p super-slow-motion video recording at 960fps.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is packed with a variety of sensors, including the in-display fingerprint sensor which can also monitor heart-rate. The smartphone has a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The smartphone also supports 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging technology based on Qi standard.

Even with all these specifications, the smartphone has managed to keep the weight under check, and just weighs 196grams. As per the software experience, the Mi 11 ships with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 OS.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pricing And Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will be available in various styles and memory options. The standard version of the Mi 11 will be available with Horizon Blue, Frost White, and Midnight Gray with an anti-glare frosted back finish. Similarly, the phone will also be available in Lilac Purple and Honey Beige with Vegan Leather finish.

As per the pricing, the base model of the Xiaomi Mi 11 with 8GB and 128GB costs 3999 Yuan in China (approx Rs. 45,000), then comes the mid-range variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for 4299 Yuan (approx Rs. 48,312). Lastly, the top-of-the-line variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs 4699 Yuan (approx Rs. 52,807).

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is already up for pre-order in China, and the device will go on sale from January 1, 2021. As of now, there is no information on either the pricing or the launch date of the Xiaomi Mi 11 in India.

A Powerful Android Smartphone

By looking at the specs and the images, the Xiaomi Mi 11 looks like an interesting smartphone, a package with features that every Android flagship smartphone enthusiasts expect to see on a device in 2021. At least on paper, the Xiaomi Mi 11 looks like a clear winner, and upcoming phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21, OnePlus 9, and the Oppo Find X3 are also expected to offer similar features/specifications.

