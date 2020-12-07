Xiaomi Mi 11 Series Batteries Get 3C Certified: What To Expect News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in February this year, Xiaomi announced the current-generation flagship smartphones - the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro in its home market China. As we are stepping into the next year sometime soon, it is clear that the company is gearing up to take the wraps off the next-generation models in the Mi 11 series.

A few days back, while the chipmaker Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 chipset, Xiaomi announced that it will launch the Xiaomi Mi 11 series with the latest chipset. Eventually, the Mi 11 will be one of the first smartphones to make use of the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Following the same, we also came across a concept render of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 based on the existing speculations.

Xiaomi Mi 11 3C Certification

Now, the alleged Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup batteries have been certified by the Chinese certification platform 3C, claims a Twitter-based tipster. Going by a leaked screenshot of the same, two batteries of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones have received the certification. The first battery appears to be a 2845mAh unit while the second one appears to be a 2390mAh unit.

Previous reports have hinted that the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will get the power from dual-cell batteries with faster-charging technology. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi 10 series was launched with support for 30W fast charging technology hinting that there will be a better technology in the next-generation smartphones.

This makes us speculate that the Mi 11 could be fueled by a 4780mAh battery and the Mi 11 Pro could get the power from a relatively bigger 4970mAh battery. We can expect the battery capacity of both phones to be around 5000mAh.

Talking about the fast charging technology, the Xiaomi Mi 11 lineup might have 55W rapid charging. In that case, these smartphones can be charged completely in just 35 minutes, suggest reports.

Other Xiaomi Mi 11 Lineup Rumors

Xiaomi Mi 11 is believed to arrive with a QHD+ display of unknown screen size and a fast refresh rate 120Hz. The imaging aspects of the smartphone are likely to comprise a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera sensor. While the presence of the 108MP camera sensor has been confirmed, it is likely to be teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage space.

