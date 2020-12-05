Xiaomi Mi 11 Concept Render Hits The Web: Triple Rear Cameras And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is all set to take the wraps off its next-generation flagship smartphones in the Mi 11 series sometime early next year. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, the company has already confirmed that the Mi 11 will be one of the first smartphones to use the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Also, it is expected that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will see the light of the day along with the Mi 11 Pro Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Renders Leaks

While we are expecting the Mi 11 to be unveiled sometime in the first few weeks of 2021, the well-known concept designer Ben Geskin has taken to Twitter to share the alleged render of the smartphone based on recent leaks. The leaked render sheds light on what we can expect from its design.

Detailing on the same, the Xiaomi Mi 11 appears to flaunt a punch-hole display design with a provision to house a single selfie camera sensor at the top left corner. Some of these images appear to be related to the previously leaked images that we saw on Weibo a few days back. There appears to be three camera sensors at the rear in a square-shaped module.

One of the leaked images pointed out at the presence of an infrared aka IR blaster on the upcoming smartphone. While the design has been revealed, we need to wait for the final launch to know if the same design will be retained or not.

What To Expect From Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 is believed to arrive with a QHD+ display of unknown screen size and a fast refresh rate 120Hz. The imaging aspects of the smartphone are likely to comprise a 108MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a 20MP selfie camera sensor. While the presence of the 108MP camera sensor has been confirmed, it is likely to be teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of default storage space. The Mi 11 is said to get the power from a 4780mAh battery clubbed with 50W wired fast charting and 30W fast wireless charging.

