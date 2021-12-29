MIUI 13 Goes Official: List Of Supported Devices And Update Roadmap News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After much rumors and speculations, MIUI 13, the latest custom ROM has been unveiled alongside the Xiaomi 12 series in China. While it sounds like a major upgrade, it does not bring significant changes over its predecessor - the MIUI 12. The reason is the release of the MIUI 12.5 and MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition iterations that have brought about specific changes.

Unlike previous iterations, it comes in various editions - MIUI 13, MIUI 13 Pad, and MIUI 13 Fold. As the name suggests, these iterations are optimized for smartphones, tablets, and foldable devices respectively.

MIUI 13 Features

Talking about the new features, MIUI 13 brings a new font dubbed MiSans. The company claims that it is a simple font optimized for English and Chinese languages for comfortable reading and clear visibility. It adapts to uppercase and lowercase letters and is a minimalistic font available on the MIUI Themes app in China for previous MIUI iterations.

Xiaomi has introduced dynamic widgets with MIUI 13 and these are similar to what we have seen on ColorOS 12 of Oppo and OriginOS Ocean of Vivo. This appears to be limited to China. There are widgets for countdowns, mini-games, what to eat suggestions, reminders to drink water and more.

MIUI 13 has set a benchmark for live wallpapers with MIUI Super Wallpapers. The company has teamed up with Beauty of Science for these wallpapers. These latest wallpapers show the crystal structure of minerals. These are a result of 8K time-lapse photography done via a polarization microscope. This is also available for download in China like MiSans font.

Xiaomi's Xiao AI Assistant lets users customize their avatars using over 50 sets of accessories and clothing. This is also available only in China. Also, there are many privacy-centric features such as a face authentication system. It protects users from harmful file transfers, malicious applications, and spam calls or texts.

Furthermore, MIUI 13 includes improvements to Atomic Memory, Focus Computation, and Liquid Storage that debuted with MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. As per the company, the system and third-party applications will be improved by 20 to 26% and 15 to 52% as compared to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

Lastly, there is Mi Magic Center similar to HarmonyOS Super Device from Huawei. This lets users manage their Xiaomi products in a single place.

When it comes to MIUI 13 Pad, it brings support for floating windows with support to resize the app windows as per the necessity. There is support for custom shortcuts in the keyboard and users can start taking notes and screenshots on the screen using the stylus accessory.

List Of MIUI 13 Compatible Devices

MIUI 13 and MIUI 13 Pad stable updates will be available in China from the end of January 2022. The international markets will get the update sometime in Q1 2022. The MIUI 13 Fold stable update will be rolled out by the end of April 2022.

MIUI 13 Update Global Roadmap

These devices in the global market will get the MIUI 13 update in Q1 of 2022 in the first batch. Details of other batches will be revealed soon.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 Prime

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 8 2021

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

Redmi Note 10 JE

MIUI 13 Update China Roadmap

While the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones are pre-installed with MIUI 13, the first batch of public beta devices includes the following.

Xiaomi Mi 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi CIVI

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5(MIUI 13 Pad OS)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro(MIUI 13 Pad OS)

Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Pro 5G(MIUI 13 Pad OS)

Xiaomi 10S

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40

Redmi K30S Extreme Edition

Redmi K30 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10 Extreme Edition

Xiaomi 10

Xiaomi 10 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi Note 11 5G

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 10X Pro

Redmi 10X

Xiaomi CC9 Pro

Likewise, the second batch is likely to include these models.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K30

Xiaomi 10 Youth Edition

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 10

Xiaomi is yet to confirm when the Poco smartphones will get the MIUI 13 update. Recent models such as Poco F3, Poco F3 GT, Poco F2 Pro, Poco X3 GT, and Poco X3 Pro could be updated in the coming months.

