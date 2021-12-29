Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12X Announced: Here's All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi 12 flagship series comprising the Xiaomi 12, 12 Pro and 12X has been launched at a press conference in China. Besides these phones, the company also announced the MIUI 13 custom skin for smartphones and tablets. Eventually, these new phones are pre-installed with MIUI 13 based on Android OS.

Xiaomi 12 Series Price, Availability

The Xiaomi 12 comes in three options with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and 12GB + 256GB ROM priced at CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs. 43,400), CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs. 46,900) and CNY 4,399 (approx. Rs. 51,600) respectively.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro also comes in similar storage configurations and these are priced at CNY 4,699 (approx. Rs. 55,100), CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs. 58,600) and CNY 5,399 (approx. Rs. 63,300) respectively.

Talking about the Xiaomi 12X, it is also available in three storage options. These are priced at CNY 3,199 (approx. Rs. 37,500) CNY 3,499 (approx. Rs. 41,000) and CNY 3,799 (approx. Rs. 44,500).

All these phones will be up for sale from December 31 in China. The pre-orders are already live. As of now, there is no word regarding the release of these devices in other markets including India.

Xiaomi 12 Specifications

Xiaomi 12 bestows a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it has Dolby Vision support. Under its hood, the Xiaomi 12 uses an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

It flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.88 lens and optical image stabilization (OIS) support. It houses a 13MP secondary ultra-wide lens and a 5MP tertiary macro lens. This camera uses the proprietary CyberFocus technology for an enhanced focus. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor with support for Stagger HDR and AI beautification.

Connectivity aspects include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, Infrared and a USB Type-C port. Xiaomi 12 features Dolby Atmos support, Harman Kardon-tuned stereo speakers and HiRes audio. A 4500mAh battery with 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging fuels the device. It has 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

Xiaomi 12 Pro specifications

Xiaomi 12 Pro adorns a 6.73-inch WQHD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) backplane technology used by Apple on premium iPhones. The processor is the same as seen on the standard variant.

While the connectivity and storage aspects are also the same, the Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a triple-camera setup with three 50MP sensors. It comes with a four-unit speaker system including a dedicated tweeter and Harman Kardon tuning support. A 4600mAh battery fuels the Pro variant with 120W fast wired charging. Also, there is 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 12X specifications

The Xiaomi 12X is a modified version of the Xiaomi 12. It comes with the same 6.28-inch display, camera setup and battery. However, it uses an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC.

