Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Revealed; Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chip, 120W Fast Charging Tipped

Xiaomi 12 series is the talk of the town as its launch date approaches. Until now, we were only speculating the release of the new Xiaomi 12 series. Now, the popular Chinese brand has confirmed the launch date of the Xiaomi 12 series, putting all rumors to rest. Here's everything you need to know about the new Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12 Launch Details

Previously, reports claimed the Xiaomi 12 series would be the first smartphone to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. However, the Moto Edge X30 beat Xiaomi 12 to debut as the first flagship with the new processor.

Finally, it's been officially confirmed the Xiaomi 12 series will launch on December 28. A new teaser poster shows Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian endorsing the Xiaomi 12 series. The post simply states Xiaomi 12 arriving on December 28 but refrains from revealing how many devices will arrive that day.

Separately, Xiaomi executives took to Weibo to hint at three models of the new Xiaomi 12 series. Reports suggest the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and the Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphones are part of the first release. Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi, Wang Teng Thomas, GM of Xiaomi, and Lu Weibing, President of Xiaomi Group have teased these phones on Weibo.

Xiaomi 12 Series Features: What To Expect?

To note, the aforementioned Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12X, and Xiaomi 12 Pro have received both the Chinese 3C and TENAA certifications. The phones were earlier spotted with the model numbers 2201123C, 2112123AC, and 2201122C, respectively. It's been confirmed both Xiaomi 12 and 12X models will feature 67W fast charging support, while the Pro model gets 120W rapid charging.

Apart from this, the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Pro will draw power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12X model is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. The smartphones are tipped to pack powerful cameras as well. For one, the Xiaomi 12 was spotted with a 50MP triple-camera setup.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra model is also in development. Reports suggest this powerful phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will launch in Q1 2022. These phones might arrive in India next year.

