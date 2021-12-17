Xiaomi 12 Renders Reveal Design; Tipped To Pack 100W Fast-Charging, 50MP Lens News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its flagship 12 series smartphones soon. Although the brand has confirmed the launch of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series, it did not reveal the exact launch date. Rumors suggested the Xiaomi 12 series will be announced by end of this month or early 2022.

The lineup is expected to include the standard model, a Pro model, and the Ultra variant. Now, the fresh info brings renders of the standard Xiaomi 12 to show design in its full glory.

Xiaomi 12 Design Revealed Via New Renders

The latest info comes out by Zoutons and OnLeaks. Apart from the design, the features of Xiaomi's upcoming flagship have been revealed. In terms of design, the Xiaomi 12 will have redesigned camera module over its predecessor Mi 11.

At the front, the successor is spotted with a centered-punch hole cutout, while the precursor has the punch-hole cutout at the top corner. Further, the Xiaomi 12 is seen with a triple rear camera system paired with an LED flash and a microphone.

Xiaomi 12 Features We Know So Far

The smartphone is said to have a curved 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Xiaomi 12 is said to run the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone is also tipped to pack a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 100W fast charging via USB Type-C. The device is also said to come with wireless charging support.

For cameras, the phone might have a 50MP main lens and the camera module has a large cutout for the main sensor. Other camera details are still unknown. The phone will be available in black, white, and gold color options and will measure 152.7 x 70.0 x 8.6mm in dimensions.

Alongside, the Xiaomi 12 is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 69,990. However, we will suggest you take this as speculations. If the price is to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 is expected to compete with upcoming flagship devices from brands like OnePlus and Samsung. Further, the Xiaomi 12 is said to go official first and other models might arrive later.

Best Mobiles in India