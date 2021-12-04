Xiaomi 12 Live Images Leaked; Triple Rear Camera Setup Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 12 is the talk of the town as the company is gearing up to release the first smartphone with the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The upcoming Xiaomi 12 is tipped to include a couple of models, including the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12X. Ahead of the launch, the live images of the alleged Xiaomi 12 have been leaked online.

Xiaomi 12 Live Images Leaked

Presently, the Xiaomi 12 launch date is still under wraps. However, the live images of the rumored Xiaomi 12 have surfaced online, revealing its features. That said, the leaked live image reveals only the rear panel, particularly only the camera module.

Shared on Weibo, this live image of the Xiaomi 12 reveals the camera setup of the upcoming smartphone. If this image is to be believed, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear. The camera housing also has cutouts for the microphone and the LED flash.

Going into the details, the alleged live image of the Xiaomi 12 reveals a large cutout for the primary sensor. This suggests the sensor allows more light rays to capture shots and will be capable of taking detailed low-light photos. The camera setup also looks quite similar to that of the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro models.

Xiaomi 12 Launch: What To Expect?

The rumor mill has been abuzz with speculations of the upcoming Xiaomi 12. The phone is tipped to have several upgrades, including a curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the new Xiaomi phone will get its power from the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor.

Also, the phone is tipped to feature a 120W fast charging support that could drastically reduce the charging time of the device. Reports suggest the Xiaomi 12 will feature a 50MP primary camera. However, this hasn't been confirmed yet and it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Currently, the Xiaomi 12 launch date is still under wraps. The upcoming phone is in a race again other devices like the Moto Edge X30 Pro to debut as the first smartphone with the new Snapdragon processor.

