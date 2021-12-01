Xiaomi 12, Moto Edge X30, Realme GT 2 Pro To Pack Qualcomm's Latest Chip; Launch Dates Announced

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chipset Announced

Before diving into the list of smartphones, let's see a bit about the new processor announced by Qualcomm. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 has an octa-core CPU design with a single high-performance core based on ARM Cortex-X2 architecture with 3.0GHz, three medium performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A710 with 2.5GHz clock speed, and lastly four efficiency cores based on ARM Cortex-A510 architecture with a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz.

Among the new features, the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 offers a new GPU and ISP, the Snapdragon Sight. It also offers a new AI engine and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 handles the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functions. To note, the new processor comes as the success of the Snapdragon 888 that was announced last year.

Powered by the most powerful @Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, stay tuned for our upcoming flagship #Xiaomi12! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/zSSx6SIslW — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) December 1, 2021

Xiaomi 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen1

Among the upcoming smartphones, the Xiaomi 12 is dubbed to be the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1. The Xiaomi 12 has been doing rounds for a while and the company took to Twitter to formally announce the smartphone. Reports suggest the Xiaomi 12 with the latest processor will have a global launch instead of just limiting to China.

The Xiaomi 12 will also be the first phone to launch with the MIUI 13 that's currently under testing. Onencan expect a flagship design, upgraded cameras, and a smooth display on the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Currently, the Xiaomi 12 launch date is still under wraps. Reports suggest it could happen just ahead of December 9 where the Moto Edge X30 is set to debut.

Moto Edge X30 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor launching on December 9.#Motorola #MotoEdgeX30 pic.twitter.com/wR8aZjWP0e — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 1, 2021

Moto Edge X30 Launch Announced

Joining the list is the Moto Edge X30 smartphone. While Xiaomi is yet to announce the launch date for the Xiaomi 12, the Moto Edge X30 is set to debut on December 9. Tipster Mukul Sharma shared the teaser poster of the Moto Edge X30 smartphone and its launch scheduled for December 9 at 7:30 PM in China (around 5 PM Indian time).

The Moto Edge X30 smartphone is tipped to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with two 50MP sensors and an 8MP supporting lens. A large 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support is also expected on the Motorola smartphone. We'll know more with official teasers coming in this week.

Another reason to look forward to 2022!



The #realmeGT2series is making a power-packed entry. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/39zBTU2J5Y — realme (@realmeIndia) December 1, 2021

Realme GT 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Tipped

We also have the Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone that's set to debut with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to feature a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 108MP triple camera setup, 65W fast charging support for the 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 12 out-of-the-box have been reported for the new smartphone.

Apart from the aforementioned smartphones, we can also expect new phones from other brands joining in. The upcoming OnePlus 10 series, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and so on will launch in 2022 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.