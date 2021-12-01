Just In
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC For 2022 Flagship Smartphones Announced; What's New?
At Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, Qualcomm has officially unveiled its latest flagship processor -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 can be considered the successor to the Snapdragon 888, which was launched in 2020.
According to the company, the new nomenclature has been adapted to simply the product names. The new naming format is also expected to be applied for the Snapdragon 7, 6, 4, and 2 series of processors in the coming days.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Specifications
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has an octa-core CPU design with a single high-performance core based on ARM Cortex-X2 architecture with 3.0GHz, three medium performance cores based on ARM Cortex-A710 with 2.5GHz clock speed, and lastly four efficiency cores based on ARM Cortex-A510 architecture with a peak clock speed of 1.8GHz.
The processor has a total of 6MB L3 system level cache, which is 50 percent more than the 4MB L3 cache on the Snapdragon 888. Coming to the graphics, a next-gen Adreno GPU is said to the 30 percent faster and 25 percent more efficient than the previous Adreno 660 GPU. The graphics chip can support a max resolution of 4K at 60Hz or 2K with up to 144Hz.
Just like the recently announced MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is also fabbed using TSMC 4nm node, which is currently the more efficient processing technology. This should make the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 an energy-efficient processor when compared to its predecessor and the Apple A15 Bionic, powering the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also comes with a new ISP -- the Snapdragon Sight, which is an 18-bit image processor. The ISP can process up to 240 12MP images in a second. Besides, the processor also supports native 8K HDR video recording and can capture 64MP images at the same time.
The processor also gets a new AI engine, which is now capable of 4x more AI performance when compared to the Snapdragon 888. Lastly, the processor also comes with a Snapdragon X65 5G modem which is the world's first 10 Gigabit 5G Modem-RF solution.
WiFi and Bluetooth on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are handled by the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900. The processor does support WiFi 6E with a peak download speed of 3.6GHz. Coming to Bluetooth, the SoC comes with Bluetooth 5.2 along with dual Bluetooth antennas and LE audio features.
Upcoming Smartphones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
The Xiaomi 12 will be the first smartphone in the world to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Similarly, brands like Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Redmi, SHARP, Sony Corporation, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE will also announce their smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, starting by late 2021.
Qualcomm used to deliver the best performing chips for Android smartphones for the last few years. However, this year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 does look a lot similar to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It will be interesting to see which one of these will be more powerful and more efficient in the real world.
