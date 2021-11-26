Xiaomi 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Might Launch Sooner Than You Expect News oi-Vivek

When it comes to Android flagships, Xiaomi has been one of the first OEMs to launch devices with the latest chip. This is expected to continue with the upcoming Xiaomi 12, which will be the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11. The Xiaomi 12 is expected to launch on December 12, which could be the first smartphone to be based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Qualcomm is all set to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 on November 30 and we could expect to see smartphones powered by the same chipset within two weeks. Brands like Xiaomi, Moto, and Realme are expected to be the first set of devices to utilize the latest Snapdragon flagship processor.

Xiaomi 12 Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2K or 1440p resolution. The display is likely to be protected by the latest generation of Corning Gorilla Glass, which should protect the device from scratches and accidental falls. The display is speculated to feature a punch-hole design with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi 12 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The base trim of the Xiaomi 12 is expected to offer 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the high-end model might offer up to 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage. The phone won't have a microSD card slot and the device will have dual nano-SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

For the optics, the Xiaomi 12 is speculated to use a new 50MP sensor with a wide aperture, and the phone is also expected to have an ultra wide-angle, telephoto, and periscope zoom lens. The main camera is said to support 8K video recording with 60fps.

A 4,000/4,500 mAh battery is likely to fuel the Xiaomi 12 with support for 120W of wired charging and fast wireless charging. The device is expected to offer phenomenal charging speeds via both wired and wireless charging modes. Lastly, the smartphone is also said to support reverse wireless charging.

Source

Best Mobiles in India