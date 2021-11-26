Just In
Realme GT 2 Pro Could Be The Most Powerful Android Smartphone
Qualcomm is all set to announce its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor on November 30. The processor is expected to be featured on a plethora of high-end smartphones from brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and more. A possible Realme smartphone dubbed Realme GT Pro 2 is expected to be one of the first smartphones to utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.
The Realme GT 2 Pro has possibly created a new record on AnTuTu and became one of the first phones to score over one million points on the benchmark platform. According to a leaked screenshot, the Realme GT 2 Pro has posted a whopping 1025215 points, which also hints towards the capability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
When compared to a smartphone based on Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Realme GT 2 Pro seems to be at least 15 percent faster. Not just the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, an unknown smartphone with the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC has also posted over one million points on the AnTuTu benchmark.
When compared to the Dimensity 9000 SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seems to be slightly ahead. However, the difference between the two is slim, and it should come down to individual devices. These numbers indicate that both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC are on par with one another.
Huge Performance Upgrade, What About Thermals?
It is good to see over 15 percent performance improvement on the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. However, is it thermally efficient? As the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888+ are known for heating and throttling performance. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is likely to be based on TSMC's 4nm fabrication, just like the Dimensity 9000 SoC.
Unlike PC and laptops, which use an active cooling solution, the majority of smartphones use passive cooling, and hence it is important to have a good thermal profile for sustained performance. If we go by the leaked numbers, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should be capable of handling most games at a higher refresh rate and even support real-time ray-tracing on smartphones for the first time.
