Xiaomi 12 Ultra, 12 Ultra Enhanced Camera Specs Revealed; 48MP Leica Sensor Tipped

Xiaomi 12 series is the talk of the town, especially since the launch is right around the corner. The series is tipped to include a couple of models, including the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Latest reports suggest there could also be a new model, dubbed to be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced. And as the name suggests, this could be the high-end model, even above the 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra, 12 Ultra Enhanced Features Revealed

The latest report comes from tech blog Xiaomiui. The report suggests the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the 12 Ultra Enhanced are codenamed Thor and Loki, respectively. What's more, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is codenamed Zeus, which is also part of the upcoming series.

Going into the details, the blog further says both the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and the 12 Ultra Enhanced models are built on the same source and ROM. Both phones are said to be powered by the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. Plus, both phones are said to include an upgraded, faster in-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra, 12 Enhanced Camera: What To Expect?

Particularly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to get a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera. However, a few other reports suggest the phone could get a 200MP shooter for the primary lens. Plus, there would be three more 48MP supporting sensors with 2x, 5x, and 10x zoom capabilities.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced could also get a similar camera setup. The report further says both models will likely include 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x, 10x, and 120x zoom for photos. The phones could include 15x zoom for videos. Previous reports also suggested Leica sensors for the Xiaomi 12 Ultra models.

Xiaomi 12 Series Launch: What To Expect?

Presently, Qualcomm is all set to launch the Snapdragon 898 chipset in the coming weeks. Soon after, Xiaomi is said to host an event to unveil the first smartphone series with the advanced chipset - the Xiaomi 12 series. That said, the upcoming launch event could only see the Xiaomi 12 vanilla model hitting the market.

Reports suggest the Xiaomi 12 Pro, 12 Ultra, and the 12 Ultra Enhanced models could arrive in 2022. However, these are mere speculations at the moment and best to take it with a grain of salt.

