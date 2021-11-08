Xiaomi 12 Series With SD 898 Chipset Gets EEC Nod: Everything You Should Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 12 is the talk of the town just as it's about to be the first smartphone in the world to feature the new Snapdragon 898. To note, Qualcomm is all set to launch the Snapdragon 898 processor at an upcoming Tech Summit. Presently, the Xiaomi 12 series have appeared at the EEC certification listing, suggesting an imminent launch.

Xiaomi 12 New Features Tipped

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 series is tipped to include two models, which are the Xiaomi 12 Pro and the basic Xiaomi 12. Both phones are said to draw power from the Snapdragon 898 processor with a couple of additional upgrades to the Pro variant.

In the latest development, the Xiaomi 12 lineup appeared at the Chinese EEC certification. Two Xiaomi smartphones with model numbers 2201122G and 2201123G were spotted at the certification listing. However, apart from this, there's not much information about the new Xiaomi 12 phones.

Xiaomi 12 Features: Everything We Know So Far

The Xiaomi 12 has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The flagship is tipped to feature a 2K curved display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be the first to include the Snapdragon 898 processor, which will be paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Rumors suggest the Xiaomi 12 will flaunt a Samsung ISOCELL CN5 50MP camera with two supporting lenses. The upcoming Xiaomi flagship is said to feature 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. Also, the phone will run Android 12 OS with the MIUI custom skin.

Xiaomi 12 Launch: What To Expect?

The Xiaomi 12 with the model number 2201122G was recently spotted at the BIS Certification site. Rumors suggest the Xiaomi 12 vanilla model might debut in the Indian market alongside the newly launched Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Pro+ models.

Xiaomi will reportedly host a launch event for the Xiaomi 12 series. Plus, this might be the first smartphone lineup to drop the Mi branding. Reports also suggest the phones will begin mass production soon to gear up for shipping and sales.

Best Mobiles in India