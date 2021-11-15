Xiaomi 12 Ultra To Pack Leica Cameras; Can It Take On OnePlus-Hasselblad Duo? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 12 series is an upcoming flagship phone, tipped to debut with the latest and most advanced Snapdragon 898 chipset. The series is said to include the 12 Pro and the 12 Ultra models, just like its predecessor. Latest reports reveal the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will include an upgraded camera setup developed by Leica.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Camera Setup Revealed

The Xiaomi 12 series is dubbed to be the first phone with the flagship Snapdragon 898 processor. The phones are expected to pack several upgrades in all departments, including the camera. Particularly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra is said to have Leica engineered cameras. Fresh leaks from popular Digital Chat Station claim a partnership deal between Xiaomi and Leica.

And the first of the products from this partnership will be spotted on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. Further, the tipster shared an image of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with a Leica branding on its secondary display. The image further hints at a Leica camera setup on the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi is the brand Leica will partner with 👀

Source: Digital Chat Stationhttps://t.co/eKIvpuszEG

*F for Huawei pic.twitter.com/JfpX1orZIC — Fuck NNN, Imma get the vaccine soon (@chunvn8888) November 15, 2021

For the unaware, Leica is one of the premium manufacturers of cameras and other optics. Previously, we saw the Huawei P50 series debut with Leica cameras, marking a new era of smartphone photography. Back then, another tipster said Leica would further expand into the smartphone-camera segment in the future.

The tipster also suggested that Leica was on the lookout for a new manufacturer for its smartphone-camera brand. The tipster had also claimed Leica would likely partner with Sharp, Honor, or Xiaomi. Looks like Xiaomi has struck the deal with Leica and we could be seeing the advanced camera setup on the alleged Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Leica Cameras Vs OnePlus Hasselblad Cameras

Cameras on a smartphone have become a defining statement. OnePlus partnered with Hasselblad for its flagship camera on the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Hasselblad is also one of the leading digital medium format cameras and other lenses. In fact, NASA sent up a Hasselblad camera to the Moon that captured Man's first step on the lunar surface.

In due course, smartphone makers have partnered with several leading camera makers. Zeiss, Leica are some examples. For instance, we have the Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone with flagship Zeiss cameras. And now, we're getting the Xiaomi 12 Ultra with Leica cameras.

Presently, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra camera features and prowess are under wraps. Reports claim the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear, all of them being 50MP cameras. Here, one of the lenses is said to be a /1.5-inch periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom support.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Launch: What To Expect?

From the looks of it, the competition between Xiaomi 12 Ultra and OnePlus' next flagship will be fierce. The launch date and other details of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra are still under wraps. Presently, Qualcomm is set to launch the next-gen Snapdragon 898 chipset, after which, Xiaomi will announce the 12 series. Until then, it's best to take these rumors with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India